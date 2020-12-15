New Rice Krispies Treats® Homestyle Are A Hug You Can Taste With More Marshmallows Folded Into Each Bite

Inspired by the homemade treats crafted when families gather, Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE are like a hug you can taste — featuring extra marshmallows folded into every bite. They're even 50 percent bigger than the original treats 1 — just like Grandma would make them. Available in original and chocolate flavors, these new treats are individually wrapped with a writable wrapper allowing you to leave a little extra love with a handwritten note.

"We all have memories of our families and friends in the kitchen preparing for celebrations and gatherings, and Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE look and taste like those memorable, homemade treats we make together," said Sarah Reinecke, Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "For anyone gathering virtually, we wanted to give our fans a treat to enjoy the recognizable homemade taste that hearkens the emotions time together creates."

Now through Dec. 31, everyone has a chance to embrace a 'first taste' of new Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE by reaching out to their most-missed huggers. Follow these simple steps to enter:

1. Check out the Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE announcement on Twitter HERE.

2. Share the Tweet and @mention the person you want to hug the most

3. Tag your post with #RKTHomestyleEntry.

Rice Krispies Treats will randomly select entries and send participants, and the person they've nominated, samples of new Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE in both chocolate and original flavors.

Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE will be available in grocery stores nationwide in January for an SRP of $3.19 for a six-bar box, or $4.98 for a 12-bar box. For more information on Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE, follow Rice Krispies Treats on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to find more inspiration.

ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 12/15/20 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 12/31/20 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.kelloggrewards.com/rkthomestyle. Entry is free. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

1 Compared to Rice Krispies Treats 22g bar

