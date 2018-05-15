New Richmond American Community In Groveland

MORE ABOUT THE PRESERVE AT SUNRISE

Starting from the low $200s, The Preserve at Sunrise offers six versatile floor plans, with hundreds of options for personalization. These homes feature two to five bedrooms and up to approximately 2,530 square feet, and each includes a washer and dryer, a refrigerator and a full-home window covering package. Residents of The Preserve at Sunrise enjoy access to a community pool and cabana, as well as close proximity to parks and lakes, area golf and the Florida Turnpike.

The Coral and Ruby model homes will available for tour at the Grand Opening.

This community is located at 203 Sangmon Court, Groveland, FL 34736.

ENTER TO WIN AN EXCITING PRIZE

Homebuyers that attend the Grand Opening can enter into a special prize drawing for a chance to win an Amazon® Echo.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

