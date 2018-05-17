New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to introduce Osprey Landing, a new Seasons™ Collection neighborhood that places home ownership within reach.

MORE ABOUT OSPREY LANDING

Starting from the low $200s, Osprey Landing offers homes in eight versatile floor plans, with hundreds of options for personalization. These floor plans feature two to six bedrooms and up to approximately 2,600 sq. feet, as well as open layouts and 9' main-floor ceilings.