New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to introduce Osprey Landing, a new Seasons™ Collection neighborhood that places home ownership within reach.
MORE ABOUT OSPREY LANDING
Starting from the low $200s, Osprey Landing offers homes in eight versatile floor plans, with hundreds of options for personalization. These floor plans feature two to six bedrooms and up to approximately 2,600 sq. feet, as well as open layouts and 9' main-floor ceilings.
Residents of Osprey Landing will appreciate its desirable location off of I-295, just minutes from the Baptist North Medical Campus. This exceptional new community also offers easy access to the popular River City Marketplace, Jacksonville International Airport and Trout River.
Osprey Landing is located at 11083 Osprey Hammock Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.
