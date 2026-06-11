New Richmond American Community Now Selling in American Canyon

Enclave at Canyon Estates showcases an impressive array of new homes

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that Enclave at Canyon Estates (RichmondAmerican.com/EnclaveAtCanyonEstates) is now open for sales in American Canyon. This exceptional new Bay Area community showcases nine inspired single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts.

The Haddaway is one of nine exciting Richmond American floor plans available at Enclave at Canyon Estates in American Canyon, California.

Homes at Enclave at Canyon Estates are thoughtfully designed to balance style and function, evolving effortlessly with buyers' lifestyles. Smart storage solutions keep everyday living organized, while open-concept spaces are perfect for entertaining and private retreats invite rest and relaxation. Every detail reflects modern living with a refined, welcoming atmosphere.

Buyers who choose to build a new home at Enclave at Canyon Estates will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

Community highlights:

Beautiful new homes with open layouts & designer details

Nine inviting single- & two-story floor plans

4 to 6 bedrooms & approx. 3,480 to 4,710 sq. ft.

Generous half-acre homesites

Personalization opportunities

Near Newell Open Space Nature Preserve, Napa River, & Sulphur Springs Mountain

Convenient access to I-80 & CA-29

Close proximity to notable schools, trails, shopping, dining, entertainment, & Napa Valley wineries

Enclave at Canyon Estates is located at 100 Canyon Estates Circle in American Canyon. Call 707.918.1448 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

The Richmond American Homes companies, subsidiaries of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., carry forward a legacy that began in 1972 under the name M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, they have helped more than 250,000 buyers achieve the American Dream. The companies operate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Comprehensive homeownership services are also available through Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, CLM Mortgage, Inc., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., N Title, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.