Richmond American Debuts New Community in Provo

Geneva Estates will offer beautiful homes with personalization options

PROVO, Utah, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Geneva Estates (RichmondAmerican.com/GenevaEstates) in Provo. Conveniently located for commuters, this inviting new neighborhood boasts an attractive array of two-story homes with thoughtful layouts and lifestyle-focused features.

The Tourmaline is one of five stunning Richmond American floor plans available at Geneva Estates in Provo, Utah.

Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at Geneva Estates will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization)!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/GenevaEstatesGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Geneva Estates on Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an exciting Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch from a local food truck and learn everything this dynamic community has to offer. A prize giveaway will also be held.

More about Geneva Estates:

Five desirable floor plans to choose from

Thoughtfully designed two-story layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,840 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Versatile lofts, main-floor bedrooms & bathrooms, ample storage & 3-car garages available

Personalization opportunities

Close proximity to I-15, Provo Airport & the new Provo High School

Easy access to outdoor recreation at Utah Lake

Geneva Estates is located at 2443 West 1100 North in Provo. Call 385.799.8228 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

The Richmond American Homes companies, subsidiaries of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., carry forward a legacy that began in 1972 under the name M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, they have helped more than 250,000 buyers achieve the American Dream. The companies operate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Comprehensive homeownership services are also available through Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, CLM Mortgage, Inc., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., N Title, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.