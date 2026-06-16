Richmond American Community Hosting Local Heroes Event in Rio Rancho

Vista Montebella will celebrate the city's first responders on Saturday

RIO RANCHO, N.M., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that Vista Montebella (RichmondAmerican.com/VistaMontebella) will be hosting a special event honoring local heroes on Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (RichmondAmerican.com/RRheroes). Attendees can enjoy complimentary BBQ fare and refreshments as well as family-friendly games and live entertainment. First responders can also take home a small token of appreciation from Richmond American Homes.

More about Vista Montebella:

Richmond American Homes is honoring the brave first responders in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with a special event.

Beautiful new ranch & two-story homes from the $400s

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,110 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Personalization opportunities

Gourmet kitchens, deluxe primary bathrooms & 3-car garages available

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, dining, essential services & downtown Albuquerque

Models open for tours

Vista Montebella is located at 1018 Teena Road SE in Rio Rancho. Call 505.800.7742 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Richmond American Homes

The Richmond American Homes companies, subsidiaries of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., carry forward a legacy that began in 1972 under the name M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, they have helped more than 250,000 buyers achieve the American Dream. The companies operate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Comprehensive homeownership services are also available through Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, CLM Mortgage, Inc., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., N Title, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.