New Richmond American Community Opens for Sales in Jacksonville

30 May, 2023

Seasons at Park Trace offers inspired paired floor plans and a desirable location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Park Trace (RichmondAmerican.com/ParkTrace) is now open for sales in Jacksonville. This exceptional new neighborhood offers two paired floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/JaxSeasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Community at a glance:

The Rosewood is one of two paired Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Park Trace in Jacksonville, Florida.
  • Paired Seasons™ Collection homes with open main-floor layouts, priced from the $300s
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2-car garages, approx. 1,950 to 2,010 sq. ft.
  • Quick move-in options available
  • Prime location near downtown Jacksonville, Riverside, Murray Hill and historic Avondale
  • Close proximity to highways, shopping, dining and recreation
  • Rosewood and Sandalwood models opening soon

Seasons at Park Trace is located at 6065 Crossroads Station Drive in Jacksonville. Call 904.541.2547 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

