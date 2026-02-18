New Richmond American Community to Debut in Rancho Murieta

Haven at Murieta boasts an exciting array of new single- & two-story homes

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Haven at Murieta (RichmondAmerican.com/HavenAtMurieta) in Rancho Murieta. This gated community offers five inspired single- and two-story floor plans with designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Community Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/HavenAtMurietaGO)

The Alleman is one of five impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Haven at Murieta in Rancho Murieta, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Haven at Murieta on Saturday, February 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments while they tour a stunning model home and learn more about this highly anticipated neighborhood.

Community highlights:

New energy-efficient homes with open layouts

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,890 to 3,380 sq. ft.

Personalization opportunities

Dual primary suites, covered patios & flex rooms available

On-site clubhouse, golf course, trails, parks, playgrounds & more

Near notable Elk Grove District schools, equine center, shopping, dining & recreation

Haven at Murieta is located at 7407 Bird Loop in Rancho Murieta. Call 916.469.0806 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

