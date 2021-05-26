New Richmond American Homes Coming Soon to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) and the first homebuilder at the highly anticipated Villa Bella community in Pueblo, is pleased to announce that it will open Villa Bella for sales in May 2021. The Denver-based homebuilder has been constructing homes throughout the state for over 40 years, and it recently re-entered the Pueblo market with its sought-after Seasons at Crestview Hills (RichmondAmerican.com/CrestviewHills) community.

Richmond American’s Alexandrite plan will be one of eleven floor plans offered at Villa Bella in Pueblo, Colorado.

"We are excited to welcome Richmond American Homes to Pueblo. Their experience in homebuilding will help us fill our need for additional housing for our residents and new arrivals at a competitive price point," said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar.

"We are thrilled to continue to serve the Pueblo market and are looking forward to offering our diverse plan lineup to homebuyers in Villa Bella and know they will appreciate everything this master plan community has to offer," said Natasha Gandhi, Division President.

More about Villa Bella:

Prime location in north Pueblo

New ranch and two-story homes from the $300s

11 floor plans, including some from the Seasons™ Collection

Designer details and open, inviting layouts

2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,500 to 2,400 sq. ft.

Finished basements available

Close proximity to I-25, Pueblo Memorial Airport and downtown

Easy access to schools, including Colorado State University Pueblo campus , shopping, dining and recreation

According to the developer, Villa Bella will be the first Pueblo community to offer high-speed internet access to every home.

Richmond American prides itself on offering more design options than many other homebuilders. Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Villa Bella will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Model homes are slated to open at Villa Bella this summer. In the meantime, prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the Noble floor plan at neighboring Seasons at Crestview Hills.

Villa Bella is located at Troy Ave & Rawlings Blvd. in Pueblo. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

