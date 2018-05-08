New Ricoh devices bring seamless information sharing to small businesses and workgroups

"In today's business world, successful organizations are the ones that have technological infrastructure that dynamically supports their needs. Workers need to be able to access, transform, and share information quickly and easily, no matter where that information resides," said Michael Hunter, Director, Product Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Each of these devices helps provide that infrastructure for success. The RICOH SP C360SFNw and C361SFNw address those needs through the Smart Operation Panel, which provides access to diverse workflows and capabilities directly through the MFP. Meanwhile, the RICOH SP C261DNw provides streamlined simplicity, making walking up and printing a breeze."

The RICOH SP C360SFNw and C361SFNw bring Ricoh's powerful Smart Operation Panel to new markets, thanks to their affordability and SMB-empowering utility. This new, compact 7" Smart Operation Panel utilizes swipe, pinch and flick gestures familiar to tablet and smartphone users to move seamlessly between jobs and tasks. The panel's settings and menu items can be rearranged and customized to create an efficient, effective user experience tailored to specific business needs and use cases.

The RICOH SP C360SFNw and C361SFNw also include a dedicated ID card input slot that scans both sides of an ID card at once, making scanning and copying ID cards quick, accurate and easy, a perfect match for healthcare, banking and real estate environments, among others. The RICOH SP C361SFNw takes streamlined information sharing to the next level with support for Ricoh's optional Integrated Cloud Environment, which connects directly to popular cloud sharing services. Customers can also install additional productivity-boosting applications and widgets directly at the panel via the convenient RICOH Application Site. Both products are equipped with enhanced security features, including locked print, which helps ensure proprietary information is protected by requiring passwords before users can release print jobs at the device.

Designed to support up to 7,500-pages-per-month, both devices boast excellent image quality at 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution. Additionally, their impressive 1.2 GHz processing speed teams with 2 GB of RAM to deliver a powerful, fast-working collaboration hub for busy, small workgroups. The RICOH SP C360SFNw and C361SFNw also have a Single Pass Document Feeder (SPDF), permitting scan speeds up to 60 images per minute (ipm) black and white and 40 ipm color. With the option for an additional 250- or 500-sheet tray, print-focused workgroups can customize a solution best suited to their needs.

The RICOH SP C261DNw is a 21-ppm color laser printer with an intuitive two-line display. This compact device also offers mobile connectivity via Wi-Fi Direct, near-field communication (NFC) and RICOH Smart Device Connector, as well as Apple AirPrint®, Google Cloud Print™ and Mopria™. At a time when work is so often spread across multiple devices, many of them mobile, the RICOH SP C261DNw makes printing from a variety of devices quick and easy. In addition to these features, the RICOH SP C261DNw boasts impressive 2400 x 600 dpi resolution for vivid color and a monthly duty cycle of 500 to 1,500 pages per month.

The RICOH SP C360SFNw, C361SFNw and C261DNw are all ENERGY STAR® certified and carry an EPEAT® Silver rating.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,028 billion yen (approx. 18.2 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

