New Ricoh research finds generational divide in the workplace to be a myth

The reason? The line between our personal and professional worlds is blurring as technology frees us from the traditional 9-5 office set-up. The choice of our profession and how we decide to work is increasingly becoming a defining factor of who we are as individuals. This is driving employees of all ages to recognize each other's' strengths and weaknesses. For instance, more than three out of five respondents believe that a four-day work week will be more likely due to Generation Z's use of technology to be more efficient.

"Today's workforce is unique, as was the workforce 20 years ago, and 20 years before that," said Donna Venable, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Deputy General Manager, Shared Services, Ricoh Americas. "The truth is today's current workforce, which consists of more generations than ever before, is unified. We're seeing a greater understanding that no action is too small to contribute to the bigger picture and therefore a realization that the collective impact businesses can have will be significant to helping ensure a better future for generations to come. In a time of often unpleasant news, this unification is a positive statement."

Other findings include:

An average of 72% across all generations believe in their company's values and ideals

across all generations believe in their company's values and ideals Employees are personally invested in their workplaces, with an average of 59% across all generations viewing their work as a key factor in defining who they are as a person

across all generations viewing their work as a key factor in defining who they are as a person An average of 68% across all generations think the way the world does business will change dramatically in the next five to 10 years

across all generations think the way the world does business will change dramatically in the next five to 10 years 65% of workers agree sustainability needs to be at the center of business and product strategies in the next five to 10 years

Employees also believe the role of a responsible employer should include upskilling a digital workforce and innovating in their sectors. Workers see new technologies as vital in driving this change, with 66% agreeing technology should play a central role in helping them work to the best of their abilities. Meanwhile, 74% believe that the best workplaces invest in digital technologies for upskilling staff.

Venable adds: "It's not just the younger generations who want businesses to act. We're seeing all age groups coming together with a collective demand to incorporate more sustainable and responsible working practices, something we hold in great regard at Ricoh. This involves operating in harmony with the environment, demonstrating respect for your people as well as the wider societies in which a business operates. At Ricoh, we're doing this by embracing and taking action to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including a commitment to reducing our CO2 emissions to zero by 2050. As business leaders, we have a duty to listen to our workforce and we're hearing them loud and clear when it comes to the bigger picture."

Find out more at www.ricoh-usa.com/multigenworkplace.

1 This report is based on a survey of 1,500 office-based employees across North America. The survey was conducted by Coleman Parkes and commissioned by Ricoh.

2 For reference, generations were defined by year of birth as below:

Baby Boomers: 1946 – 1964

Generation X: 1965 – 1980

Generation Y: 1981 – 1995

Generation Z: 1996 – Today

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2019 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

