New Ricoh Scholars Program to support HBCU students' postgraduate studies at partner Clemson

EXTON, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled the Ricoh Scholars Program for Clemson University graduate students continuing their science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) education at the university after attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The program will award $80,000 over the course of four years to outstanding, diverse students primed to become the next generation of innovators. The first Ricoh Scholar is Ananya Gupta, who received her bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Claflin University and is currently a first-year Ph.D. student in Human-Centered Computing at Clemson.

"Ananya's work on making the ways we interact online more accessible and more secure is exciting, and it's exactly the kind of thing we want to support with the Ricoh Scholars program," said Dr. Bart Knijnenburg, Assistant Professor in Human-Centered Computing, Clemson University. "Ananya has become part of the Humans and Technology Lab (HatLab.org), a diverse lab of young scholars from all over the world who are internationally recognized for their work in privacy and adaptive decision support systems. Her participation in the lab paired with her work in data privacy and her project streamlining and improving translation of social media posts into different languages has prepared Ananya to make a real difference. With Ricoh's help, Ananya can take these early steps with more confidence and financial security."

STEM graduate students attending Clemson after an HBCU can apply for the annual fellowship after completing their bachelor's degree.

"The University's outstanding and cutting-edge research in the Department of Human-Centered Computing drew me to Clemson," said Gupta. "During my first year pursuing my doctorate, I have found my passion in work that will provide better technology-based services that are more secure, trustworthy and accessible, especially to poor and middle-class people worldwide. Being recognized as a Ricoh Scholar will allow me to focus on my study and research without additional financial stress. I am beyond grateful for Dr. Knijnenburg's guidance, Ricoh's commitment to students from diverse backgrounds and this life-changing fellowship, all of which are helping me achieve my academic and future career goals."

The Ricoh Scholars program is an extension of Ricoh's foundational commitments, The Ricoh Way, as embodied by The Spirit of Three Loves: "love your neighbor, love your country, love your work." Ricoh's founder, Kiyoshi Ichimura, first articulated these founding principles in 1946, and they have guided Ricoh's path ever since. The Ricoh Scholars program helps uplift our neighbors, strengthening our country and developing stronger minds that will shape the future of work. This ties directly into Ricoh's own efforts to foster a more diverse and inclusive world, elevating the best and the brightest to positions where their innovative drive can make the most impact. As the challenges and demands of the changing workplace coalesce in the coming months and years, Ricoh is dedicated to help businesses adapt and thrive, by putting access to the best people, processes and technologies at users' fingertips.

"At Ricoh, we applaud innovation," said Donna Venable, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Deputy General Manager, Shared Services, Ricoh North America and Deputy General Manager, Human Resources Division, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "At its root, innovation comes from fresh perspectives. This fellowship is one way we are supporting people with diverse backgrounds, and different points of view, who have the passion for and commitment to continual learning that is a hallmark of innovators. I can't wait to see what the recipients do next."

A Clemson partner for more than eight years, Ricoh provides an array of digital services including Intelligent Lockers, managed print services along with print and mail services for the University.

