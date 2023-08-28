New Riff Utilizes Alcohol DTC Platform Speakeasy Co. For Private Barrel Program

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky based small batch distillery New Riff partnered with Speakeasy Co, the leading DTC eCommerce platform in the alcohol industry, launching an online storefront in April 2023.

New Riff bottle lineup

Founded in 2014, New Riff is 100% family owned, allowing the distillery the freedom to pursue quality, with no short-term thinking, or compromise. Speakeasy empowers partners to own their growth in the spirits industry, providing exceptional customer service from the first website visit to delivery of the product. New Riff and Speakeasy are now aligned to deliver New Riff's award-winning whiskies with Speakeasy's customized shopping experience.

By partnering with Speakeasy, New Riff can seamlessly deliver its private barrel selections, a differentiator for the brand in the industry. The private barrel program allows small groups, parties, or companies to taste 3-5 blends and end the selection process with a personalized barrel and bottles. New Riff utilizes Speakeasy's centralized fulfillment to ship the customized product back to participants of that exclusive tasting.

"With Speakeasy's recent expansion to the East Coast, the fulfillment possibilities really appealed to us," said Ken Lewis, founder and president of New Riff. "We're a family-owned distillery with a growing reputation in the industry. It's incredible to carry our new riff on an old tradition into national markets we haven't already reached."

"While we host hundreds of brands on our platforms, we find inspiration in each one," said Josh Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of Speakeasy. "New Riff being a family-owned, nationally renowned brand demonstrates the dedication to customer experiences, developing expertise in house, and taking no shortcuts. We're looking forward to growing our partnership and learning from each other."

Currently, New Riff offers 11 bottled spirits on the Speakeasy platform. To start your private barrel experience, reach out to [email protected]. Learn more and place an order for exceptional whiskies and gins here: https://shop.newriffdistilling.com/.

About New Riff (Newport, KY): Kentucky born and urban bred, New Riff is an independently-owned distillery in Northern Kentucky — the gateway to bourbon country. In 2014, founder Ken Lewis, a visionary Kentucky liquor retailer and entrepreneur, saw a need for a new riff on an old tradition when it came to Kentucky bourbon. The Newport, Ky., distillery produces bourbon, rye and Kentucky Wild Gin. Bourbon and rye are made with traditional sour mash methods and bottled-in-bond without chill filtration. Bourbon and rye are also available in single barrel selections, and the distillery boasts a popular private barrel selection program. New Riff sources its water from an aquifer under the distillery, accessed via a 100' deep private well and providing water with four times as much dissolved minerals than found in other water supplies. New Riff believes in transparency, so all products feature an age statement and the mashbills are public. The modern venue hosts a variety of events and offers an on-site bar, The Aquifer. https://newriffdistilling.com/

About Speakeasy Co: Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and eCommerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The centralized fulfillment model enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective online storefronts without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands are given the opportunity to own their growth and user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their data and analytics of their target customer. For more information, please visit www.SpeakeasyCo.com or check out our Instagram and LinkedIn.

