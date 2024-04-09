NEW RISE RENEWABLES ANNOUNCES CONVERSION OF STATE-OF-THE-ART RENEWABLE DIESEL FACILITY IN NEVADA PAVING THE WAY FOR SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL (SAF) PRODUCTION

RENO, Nev., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Rise Renewables, a cutting-edge renewable energy company, announces the inauguration of its new 3200 barrel-per-day renewable sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility located at the Reno-Tahoe Industrial Complex in Storey County, Nevada. This facility, situated on a 10-acre parcel at 611 Peru Drive, McCarran NV 89436, is nearly through the conversion of its existing renewable diesel plant as part of a groundbreaking effort to revolutionize the aviation industry by producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Scheduled to commence SAF production in the summer of 2024, New Rise Renewables' facility is designed to play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions from the aviation sector, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fossil-based jet fuels. As the demand for sustainable aviation fuel continues to rise, estimating the need for over 3 billion gallons per year by 2030, New Rise Renewables is committed to decarbonizing the aviation industry while supporting American agriculture.

Key Features of the New Rise Renewables Facility:

Location: The facility is strategically located within the largest industrial complex in the United States , the Reno-Tahoe Industrial Complex (TRIC).

The facility is strategically located within the largest industrial complex in , the Reno-Tahoe Industrial Complex (TRIC). Infrastructure: The newly constructed facility boasts a range of state-of-the-art features, including a 16-car heated rail spur, over 5 million gallons of tankage, co-generation, off-gas energy recovery, water recovery, and cutting-edge technologies for hydrotreating, hydrogen reformer, feedstock pretreatment, and wastewater treatment.

Randy Soule, CEO of New Rise Renewables, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating, "Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of the movement towards cleaner aviation fuels by driving production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)."

Soule's business partners, Bill Jones and Albert Mack added, "As the aviation sector undergoes a transformative shift towards sustainable practices, New Rise Renewables is proud to be a catalyst for change, driving innovation and promoting a greener future for air travel."

New Rise Renewables' entrance into the production of sustainable aviation fuel marks a pioneering effort in the industry. The company aims to support the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives in aviation while contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, visit https://newriserenew.com.

ABOUT NEW RISE RENEWABLES

New Rise Renewables is a leading renewable energy company dedicated to developing sustainable solutions for the transportation industry. Committed to environmental stewardship and innovation, New Rise Renewables focuses on producing renewable drop-in fuels to reduce carbon emissions and promote a more sustainable future. The New Rise facility is built on a 10-acre parcel located within the largest industrial complex in the US (TRIC) at 611 Peru Drive, McCarran NV 89436. The newly constructed infrastructure includes a 16-car heated rail spur, over 5 million gallons of tankage, co-generation, off gas energy recovery, water recovery, and all state-of-the-art proven technologies for hydrotreating, hydrogen reformer, feedstock pretreatment and waste-water treatment.

