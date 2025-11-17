New Risk Map 2026 Reveals the World's Most Dangerous Destinations -- and the Safest Cities

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Where are global risk levels increasing? Which countries face fragile healthcare systems? And which cities present the biggest challenges for business travelers? These are some of the questions addressed in the yearly Risk Map, released today by Safeture, a global leader in people risk management technology, and intelligence expert company Riskline.

The map utilizes a clear color scale—from dark green (low risk) through light green, yellow, orange, and red (critical risk)—providing travelers and organizations with an immediate visual understanding of the situation in every country. The Risk Map 2026 highlights the world's most challenging destinations from a security, medical, and logistical perspective, but also lists the ten safest cities worldwide.

Armed conflicts continue to dominate global risk levels

Ongoing conflicts, unrest, and insurgencies remain the primary factors contributing to high-risk levels worldwide.

Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Pakistan are among the most difficult locations due to militant activity, border tensions, and limited government control.

Sudan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Haiti, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Somalia also remain highly unstable because of conflict, civil unrest, and widespread crime.

Medical vulnerabilities add additional complexity

Healthcare fragility continues to pose significant challenges in regions with high risk. Afghanistan faces a very high medical risk due to limited infrastructure and scarce international support. Significant vulnerabilities are also reported in Papua New Guinea, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Haiti, Venezuela, Guyana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

These issues include outbreaks of preventable diseases, shortages of medical supplies, and limited emergency care, often requiring medical evacuation.

Cities: from highly stable to highly unstable

On the list of the world's ten safest cities from A to Z for next year, there are several that appear regularly, as well as some new ones. Abu Dhabi, Bern, Montevideo, Munich, Ottawa, Perth, Reykjavik, Singapore, Tokyo, and Vancouver. Low crime rates, strong governance, and effective public services characterize all of them.

In contrast, Kabul, Quetta, Port Moresby, Dili, Mogadishu, Khartoum, Goma, Port-au-Prince, Caracas, and Guatemala City are categorized as Least Safe Cities, heavily affected by unrest, militant activity, and organized crime.

Significant changes in 2025

Several regions saw notable shifts in their threat environment:

Israel, Lebanon, Iran, the West Bank, and Gaza experienced fluctuating levels linked to the Gaza conflict, peaking mid-year before stabilizing.

Martinique saw increased threat levels during major protests before returning to normal.

New Caledonia improved after unrest subsided.

Turks and Caicos Islands saw rising crime impact the assessment.

Mali, Nepal, and Mozambique faced elevated threat levels linked to jihadist attacks, youth protests, and post-election unrest.

Congo-Brazzaville and Bangladesh recorded increased stability.

Threats, risks, and why a map still matters

While threats describe the external situation, risk depends on the traveler — their location, exposure, and their organization's ability to support them. Threats can be high in a country, yet the actual risk to an individual may be low if no assets or personnel are present.

A risk map can't replace organization-specific risk assessments — but it remains an essential tool. It offers a reliable, neutral reference point for understanding the broader landscape, spotting emerging patterns, and preparing travelers before exposure becomes personal.

"Risk awareness shouldn't be about creating fear — it's about giving people the clarity they need to make good decisions. With the Risk Map 2026, we aim to simplify global complexity and demonstrate that even in uncertain times, preparation and the right digital tools can make a tangible difference. Our goal is simple: help organizations take responsibility for their people, wherever they are in the world," commented Jonas Brorson, Chief Marketing Officer, at Safeture.

As in previous years, the Risk Map 2026 is free to download at: www.safeture.com/riskmaps

For additional information, visit safeture.com, or contact: Safeture CMO Jonas Brorson. [email protected]

About Safeture AB

Safeture is a Swedish Software as a Service (SaaS) company specializing in People Risk Management. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Lund, Sweden, Safeture provides a cloud-based platform that combines real-time risk intelligence, location data, and secure communication to help organizations fulfill their duty of care and protect employees wherever they are in the world.

The platform is used by risk management and assistance providers as well as global companies to safeguard business travelers, remote workers, and local staff through features such as global and local alerts, travel tracking, safety check-ins, and crisis communication tools. Safeture is certified according to ISO 27001:2022, and its share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker SFTR. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Riskline:

Riskline is a Danish content provider and one of the world's leading travel risk analysis companies. Professional analysts, supported by AI, process more than 100,000 data sources to produce timely and accurate risk assessments. Riskline and Safeture have been working together since 2022.

