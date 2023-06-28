New Rislone® DPF Clean™ Restores Diesel Power and Performance, Clears Clogged DPFs

Easy-to-use diesel additive reduces regeneration cycles, turns off check engine light and improves mileage

HOLLY, Mich., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Rislone DPF Clean™ Diesel DPF, Exhaust & Emissions System Cleaner cleans the fuel, exhaust, and emissions systems of diesel vehicles to restore power and performance, reduce regeneration cycles, extend diesel particulate filter (DPF) life, save fuel, and turn off check engine lights. It unclogs blocked DPFs and reduces the need for frequent highway driving to accelerate regeneration, making it an ideal solution for diesel cars, SUVs and trucks that are driven regularly at low speeds for short durations.

Rislone's unique formula features high-performing detergents and heavy-duty cleaning solvents to scrub away contaminants, soot, carbon build-up and oily residue from the fuel injectors, combustion chambers, turbo, EGR, diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), and other components. Plus, its exclusive Diesel Regen Medic+™ is an active DPF regeneration accelerator and cleaning fuel catalyst that is guaranteed to clear a blocked DPF.

"Because repairing an obstructed DPF or damaged emissions system costs thousands of dollars, customers have been asking us for an affordable solution," says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Rislone. "DPF Clean is the most potent diesel product we've ever developed. Not only will it clear clogged DPFs, but regular use will also prevent excessive exhaust regeneration and help maintain optimal power, performance, and efficiency."

DPF Clean is easy to install directly into the fuel tank with no special tools required. Cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks use one bottle. Larger vehicles may require a higher dosage. The bottle is designed to work in all fuel tanks, including those with misfuelling devices.

DPF Clean delivers the same benefits for diesel vehicles as Rislone's groundbreaking CAT Complete™ Fuel, Exhaust and Emissions System Cleaner does for gasoline-powered vehicles. It will clear OBD-II PID Codes P242F, P2002, P2459, turn off the check engine light and / or clean a blocked DPF, enabling the vehicle to pass emissions/smog tests. Rislone is so confident in the effectiveness of DPF Clean that it offers a money-back guarantee. Visit rislone.com/refunds for details.

DPF Clean Diesel DPF, Exhaust & Emissions System Cleaner (U.S. p/n 4744) is proven effective in all diesel and biodiesel fuels, including ULSD. It can be used in direct-injected, common rail, turbo direct-injected and turbocharged engines. It was specifically designed for vehicles equipped with DOC catalytic converters, DPFs, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) devices or diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) systems and will not void the manufacturer's new vehicle warranty.

Like all Rislone products, DPF Clean Diesel DPF, Exhaust & Emissions System Cleaner is made in the U.S.A.

Learn more about DPF Clean and the full line of Rislone premium automotive chemicals at rislone.com/products/dpf-clean-diesel-dpf-exhaust-emissions-cleaner/. Based in Holly, Michigan, Rislone has been America's best-selling engine treatment brand for more than 100 years. Rislone is ISO 9001 certified.

