New River Fine Art Presents Alex Katz: In Good Company Opening January 20th

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New River Fine Art is proud to announce, Alex Katz – In Good Company, an exhibition consisting of original paintings, drawings, fine art prints, and sculpture by American Icon, Alex Katz opening January 20, 2023.

The exhibition offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of Katz's style and his signature minimalistic aesthetic, while reflecting the artist's continued experimentation with form and color. The result is a curated exhibition that is timeless yet continuously feels innovative.

Alex Katz, White Visoe, 2004. Signed and numbered print in an edition of 75 Alex Katz, Straw Hat 3, signed and numbered print in an edition of 100

Over the course of his more than seven-decade career, this championed artist has created an impressive body of work that includes portraiture, landscapes, and still life. Nevertheless, many of his most iconic paintings feature his wife and muse, Ada. Recently, the artist revisited some of his favorite paintings of his beloved spouse by creating The Ada Portfolio consisting of ten new fine art prints that will be featured in New River Fine Art's exhibition.

"In Good Company features both new prints and a host of works from Katz's archives," states Lisa Burgess, President of New River Fine Art. "Once criticized for working with the figure when Abstract Expressionism was sweeping across the art world, Katz always forged his own path. His iconic style, stripped of all but the most essential elements, is now being reexamined and has found new appreciation among critics in light of his Guggenheim retrospective."

New River Fine Art's exhibition, Alex Katz – In Good Company, will briefly coincide with The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum exhibition, Alex Katz: Gathering, a career retrospective on view from October 21, 2022, through February 20, 2023.

"The fact that Katz is 95 years old and still producing artwork at such a high caliber is a testament to his creative drive," said Wissam Elghoul, Gallery Director. "These are some of the finest prints I've seen in years."

Alex Katz – In Good Company is sure to delight both longtime fans of Katz's work and those just discovering his unique vision.

Company: New River Fine Art

Contact: Gabriel Delgado

Phone: 954.524.2100

Email: [email protected]

822 East Las Olas Boulevard Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301 | www.newriverfineart.com

SOURCE New River Fine Art