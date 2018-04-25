New River Urology Offers GAINSWave® in South Carolina

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only ED symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Michael Langley, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave Therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. New River Urology is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 40 Okatie Center Blvd S, Okatie, SC 29909, USA.

With over 25 years' experience in urology, Dr. Langley offers a broad range of general urological services. His major clinical interest is in the management of challenging cases of erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, urinary incontinence, and kidney stone disease. He has a large experience in the surgical and medical management of prostate enlargement and bladder obstruction. Additionally, he manages bladder cancer and other urinary malignancies. Along with Dr. Eric Gwynn, Dr. Langley developed the Lowcountry's first robotic-assisted prostate cancer diagnostic and treatment system, using the Artemis navigation platform and Da Vinci surgical robot.

Dr. Langley received his undergraduate degree in Biology and English from Abilene Christian College, and graduated from Baylor College of Medicine. His training in general surgery and urology was at the University of Virginia. Dr. Langley completed a cancer research fellowship at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology and is a member of the American College of Surgeons.

