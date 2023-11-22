NEW RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES PRESENTS TRAVELLERS 500 EUROS ONBOARD CREDIT PER SUITE FOR MORE PAMPERING, CELEBRATING AND CULTURAL IMMERSING

News provided by

Riverside Luxury Cruises

22 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Limited-time Black Friday Holiday Offer Provides Complimentary Indulgences on Luxurious Spring 2024, European River Cruises

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Luxury Cruises, the new all-inclusive, luxury European river cruise brand, announced its Complimentary Indulgences Black Friday Offer today. Travellers will receive up to 500 euros onboard credit when they mention HOLIDAY23 and book a spring 2024 luxury river cruise aboard any Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel spring itineraries, departing March 24 through June 30, 2024. Guests can apply their onboard credit to indulge in a complimentary spa treatment; experiences in the Vintage Room, an exclusive, gourmet dégustation and wine pairing; or private shore excursion on a luxurious cultural and culinary immersion through the French Rhône and Austrian Danube wine valleys. For more information, please visit www.Riverside-Cruises.com/en.

"Riverside Luxury Cruises' Complimentary Indulgences offer will make our guests' luxury river cruise even more indulgent," said Jen Halboth, CEO for the new luxury brand. "While Riverside is all inclusive, we also offer a few exclusive and highly personalised experiences which can make an exceptional Riverside luxury cruise extraordinary. We welcome discerning travellers to try Europe's newest, distinctive and culturally immersive travel experience with a limited time offer that is anything but limiting."

Travellers can choose among three- to 21-night itineraries along the fascinating and culture-rich Rhône and Danube rivers aboard Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel. Guests will enjoy Riverside's signature, intuitive service and savour unmatched gourmet dining; bask in exceptional comfort throughout the ships' expansive spaces and plush accommodations; and delight in elegant décor akin to fine luxury boutique hotels found throughout the continent.

Riverside's Complimentary Indulgences Black Friday offer is applicable for all new bookings in all categories made from November 22 through December 1, 2023. Travellers must select Premium All-inclusive with Excursions option. Travel Advisors can also apply the holiday offer for their group bookings. However, the offer cannot be combined with waived single supplement offer and additional restrictions may apply. 

Launched in 2023, Riverside Luxury Cruises offers luxurious, all-inclusive cruises on the Danube, Rhine, and Rhône rivers aboard the all-suites Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and the soon-to-launch Riverside Debussy, the most luxurious ships on Europe's waterways. All guests enjoy Riverside's signature intuitive and attentive service from every staff and crew member; personal butlers service in every suite; StarLink Wi-Fi; gourmet cuisine paired with the region's best wines; and diverse shore excursions to delve further afield into the region's history, culture and attractions. For more information and to make a reservation, travellers should contact their travel advisor; visit www.Riverside-Cruises.com; or call 1-833-305-3313. Travel Advisors can book their luxury clients through the brand's dedicated partner portal at www.Riverside-Cruises.com/TA.

SOURCE Riverside Luxury Cruises

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.