New RLOVE App Revolutionizes Spiritual Dating

LOS ANGELES and GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RLOVE , the new spiritual-based dating app (iOS, Android, web), launched today with a bold vision for how people find love. RLOVE is the first app to connect people based on a "soul signature," 30+ different dimensions and 80+ nuanced facets of core spiritual interests, alternative medicine, physical attraction, gender expression, and more.

Conceived in the Blue Zone of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, RLOVE is a passion project of the Rythmia Life Advancement Center , the largest medically-licensed facility in the world offering plant medicine and metaphysical teachings. With the spiritually-awakened population growing and plant medicine use on the rise, superficial dating apps aren't keeping up and most spiritual dating services are stuck in the pre-app era. RLOVE unites deep spiritual insight with modern user experience and algorithms to empower people searching for soul connections.

"The number one issue that spiritual growth leaves open is love," said Gerard Powell, Rythmia and RLOVE Founder/CEO. "Soul connections can't be reduced to a checklist of physical, religious and personality traits – which is exactly what most other apps do. RLOVE digs deeper to spread love and connect people on a soul-to-soul level."

RLOVE can help connect people who are spiritually active, simply seeking a deeper love connection, or disillusioned with the shallow connections of other dating apps. The app highlights and weights spiritual-based responses, including:

Spiritual alignment, from religious to metaphysical to naturalist

Medicine use like Ayahuasca, Cannabis, San Pedro , and Iboga

, and Iboga Meditation, breath work, nature reconnection and other practices

Self-growth activities, such as biofeedback, Yogic training, sweat lodge experiences

"The context of relationships is in the awareness that we're here to mature and evolve so that Life gets to express its qualities through and as us,"said Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, founder of Agape International Spiritual Center. "RLOVE truly captures and matches those indelible qualities with other souls to discover love."

RLOVE also connects users with local spiritual events where they can connect with their tribe.

Watch the RLOVE app in action here . Download RLOVE for iOS and Android here , and access the RLOVE web app here .

Founded in 2015 by Gerard Powell, the Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica is the largest medically licensed facility in the world offering plant medicine and metaphysical teachings. Inspired by Rythmia's mission and developed with creative partner Steffen Hoffman and the Rythmia team, RLOVE is the first spiritual dating app available for iOS, Android and web.

