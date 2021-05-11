New Robinsons Include Enhanced Audio Alerts

New R66s also have a headset audio alert for high torque or high gas temperature. This alert is equivalent to the First Limit Indicator found in some larger turbine helicopters. It warns the pilot when nearing either operating limit without the need to continuously monitor multiple engine instruments. (Reaching the N 1 RPM limit is highly unlikely in the R66.)

Company president, Kurt Robinson noted, "Providing the warning as an audio alert rather than a visual indictor enhances safety by allowing maximum heads-up flight."

About Robinson Helicopter Company

Founded in 1973, Robinson Helicopter Company is the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters. For more information, visit https://robinsonheli.com.

CONTACT: Loretta Conley

(310) 539-0508, ext. 235

[email protected]

SOURCE Robinson Helicopter Company