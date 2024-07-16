New Rockfon® Wood Look metal ceiling products help occupants experience the tranquility of nature in commercial spaces

- Form and function merge for striking woodgrain designs with the performance of metal -

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Wood Look products in the Rockfon® portfolio of metal ceiling panels are helping North American architects and designers craft functional, beautiful and serene spaces for building occupants. Expanded Metalwood® and Woodscenes® finishes and the all-new Woodlands™ line make up the refreshed product suite of 26 inspiring looks. Each gives architects and designers options to integrate woodgrain looks in ceilings seamlessly by bringing the feeling of being outside indoors.

The Wood Look product lineup features a wide array of benefits, including supporting acoustics goals, design flexibility, durability and enhanced textures. Wood Look metal ceilings are a practical way to achieve the natural look of wood, with the durability and performance of metal, including the corrosion resistance and exterior capabilities of metal ceilings.

"Introducing wood tones to interior spaces is proven to foster a sense of calm," says Michael Thill, Product Manager – Metal Ceilings. "We've taken a design-forward approach to introducing on-trend finishes for these high-performing products. The new Wood Look finishes offer a modern twist while maintaining the durability and versatility of metal for enduring, low-maintenance solutions."

Metalwood and Woodscenes families expand

3 new Metalwood finishes for 10 total wood tones

3 new solid coordinating Metalwood finishes to seamlessly integrate Rockfon Infinity™ Perimeter Trim and Chicago Metallic® suspension grid

10 new Woodscenes finishes for a total of 12 Woodscenes finishes to choose from

Continued durable interior-to-exterior capabilities with new Woodscenes finishes

Up to 0.95 NRC available when combined with one of Rockfon's perforation options and acoustical treatments, such as the factory applied Acoutex™ backer

Brand new Woodlands coil-coated woodgrains

Baked on coil-coat finish provides durability with improved adhesion

Interior-to-exterior capabilities – blend exterior soffits that continue seamlessly to interior highlight areas

Rockfon's Acoutex™ backer, acoustical blankets or Rockfon stone wool acoustical panels available to combine with perforated metal panels to achieve up to 0.95 NRC

4 on-trend, nature-inspired finishes like Nordic Oak and Mountain Ashwood

Support IAQ with GREENGUARD Gold certification

Available as standard for 9 of Rockfon's metal ceiling systems, including exterior rated systems such as Planar Macro and Macroplus Linear Metal and Planostile Snap-in Concealed Metal Panel system

Rated Class A for fire performance

The new Wood Look products are now available for architects and designers across North America to specify in a number of commercial applications, including:

Office spaces

Transportation

Hospitality

Healthcare

Schools

Retail

And more.

Order samples with our new, easy-to-use sample order tool to find product specifications and case studies from the Rockfon Wood Look family of products at Wood Look Metal Ceilings (rockfon.com).

To connect with our technical experts for support or consultation on projects, contact them at [email protected].

About Rockfon

ROCKWOOL Group is committed to enriching the lives of everyone who experiences our product solutions. Our expertise is perfectly suited to tackling many of today's biggest sustainability and development challenges, from energy consumption and noise pollution to fire resilience, water scarcity and flooding. Our range of products reflects the diversity of the world's needs, while supporting our stakeholders in reducing their own carbon footprint.

Rockfon is part of ROCKWOOL Group; we offer advanced stone wool acoustic ceilings and wall solutions to create beautiful, comfortable spaces. Rockfon also provides metal ceiling panels and Rockfon Chicago Metallic® ceiling suspension systems. These ceiling systems work in harmony for a fast and simple way deliver healthy, safe sustainable spaces.

Please visit https://www.rockfon.com.

Additional visual assets are available.

SOURCE Rockfon