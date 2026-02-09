New Rocky Mount Art Venue Celebrates With Gallery Opening

Tar River Art Gallery Announces Winter Exhibit Opening and Public Reception on February 22

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tar River Art Gallery will welcome the public to a special winter exhibit opening and reception on Sunday, February 22, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, celebrating an exciting new collection of work from more than 40 talented regional artists. The event will be held in the gallery's home at the Dunn Center on the campus of North Carolina Wesleyan University.

One of many unique paintings in the brand new exhibit at Tar River Art Gallery in the Dunn Center on the campus of NC Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount, NC - Exhibition runs until May 15 Unique sculptures are intermingled all through the brand new exhibit at Tar River Art Gallery in the Dunn Center on the campus of NC Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount, NC - Exhibition runs until May 15

This new exhibition brings together an impressive range of artistic expression, featuring paintings, watercolors, pen–and–ink works, collages, assemblages, ceramic sculpture, metal art, fused glass, and handcrafted jewelry. Many of the participating artists are new to the gallery's rotating showcase, offering visitors a fresh and diverse experience of creativity from across eastern North Carolina.

Guests attending the February 22 reception will have the opportunity to explore the full exhibit, meet several of the artists, and enjoy light refreshments. Admission is free, and convenient parking is available directly in front of the Dunn Center as well as in the adjacent northside lot.

The Tar River Art Gallery continues to build on the legacy of the former Gravely Gallery, long recognized for its commitment to local arts and named in honor of Janice Gravely. The expanded gallery space now accommodates a broader range of mediums and a growing community of creators, reflecting the cultural energy of the Tar River region.

Art Curator Jan Sullivan Volz notes that the upcoming exhibit highlights both the depth and variety of the area's artistic talent. "This show brings together an extraordinary mix of styles and materials," she said. "Visitors will see everything from traditional fine art to innovative contemporary pieces in many different forms. It's a dazzling display of the imagination and skill of artists who call this region home."

The gallery remains open to the public at no charge, Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, excluding holidays. Exhibits rotate throughout the year, offering returning visitors something new with each visit.

The February 22 opening reception invites art lovers, families, students, and community members to enjoy an afternoon of creativity and connection as the Tar River Art Gallery unveils its latest collection.

What: Tar River Art Gallery Exhibit Opening & Public Reception

When: Sunday, February 22, 2:00–4:00 PM

Where: Dunn Center, NC Wesleyan University

3400 North Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC

Cost: Free admission; free adjacent parking

Featuring: New exhibit with works by 40+ regional artists across multiple mediums; light refreshments

Frank Timberlake

(919) 269-4300 OF or (919) 805-0055 CELL

[email protected]

Jan Sullivan Volz, Art Curator, Tar River Art Gallery

(252) 532-2130

[email protected]

