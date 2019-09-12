New Roller Coasters "Ice Breaker" and "Iron Gwazi" Amplify Thrills at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens

Iron Gwazi – Opening Spring 2020 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay A NEW legend is surfacing in 2020 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with the evolution of Iron Gwazi TM , North America's tallest, and the fastest, and steepest hybrid coaster in the world. Manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction, Iron Gwazi will be 206 feet tall, feature a 91-degree drop, and reach top speeds of 76 miles per hour. The journey will include three inversions and 12 airtime hills as it races along more than 4,075 feet of purple steel track. With a 48" height requirement, Iron Gwazi will be an exciting thrill attraction that families can take on together.

"Iron Gwazi is the evolution of a classic wooden coaster into a modern icon," said Stewart Clark, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "From the bones of the original Gwazi, a new legend rises, reaching taller heights and faster speeds, delivering the next-level thrills that our coaster fans crave and expect from Busch Gardens."

While elements of the former wooden attraction will be integrated into the new ride, the steel track and reimagined layout of Iron Gwazi present an entirely unique experience that tells a different story. Iron Gwazi will highlight the best of both worlds — the classic nostalgia of a wooden coaster and the bold innovation of a steel coaster. Thriving and adapting over millions of years, this evolutionary crossroad is perfectly represented in the crocodile, the largest living reptile and the animal inspiration for Iron Gwazi.

Solar Vortex – Opening Spring 2020 at Adventure Island

Spin and splash at Adventure Island on Solar VortexTM — America's first dual-tailspin water slide. This thrilling family raft slide combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features. Manufactured by Whitewater, Solar Vortex will also include three dynamic AquaLucent™ elements — harnessing the power of the Florida sun into colorful patterns that shine through the slide as riders reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour. Solar Vortex will be an electrifying new ride for families next year when it opens with the 2020 Adventure Island season.

Ice Breaker – Opening Spring 2020 at SeaWorld Orlando

Making its debut in spring 2020, riders will shiver through family friendly adventures on SeaWorld Orlando's first launch coaster: Ice Breaker™. Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot tall spike with 100-degree angle.

Located near the Wild Arctic Attraction, the ride's theme is reflective of this area with a nod to Ice Breaker's conservation partner, Alaska SeaLife Center. Primarily dedicated to marine research, education and wildlife response, the Alaska SeaLife Center mission matches closely to SeaWorld Orlando's, making them a perfect partner to help educate riders about the Artic and its inhabitants.

"The Alaska SeaLife Center is excited to grow our partnership with SeaWorld. For many years, SeaWorld has been a stalwart supporter of the Center, and particularly our Wildlife Response program," said Tara L. Riemer, President and CEO of Alaska SeaLife Center. "We are grateful for SeaWorld's contributions of funding and staff over the years to further our mission. This new collaboration will continue efforts to highlight Arctic rescue and conservation stories."

The opening of Ice Breaker is the perfect addition to SeaWorld's ever-growing ride portfolio. From the roller coaster thrills of Mako, Manta and Kraken, to the water rapids of Infinity Falls and the flume fun of Journey to Atlantis, Ice Breaker joins the park's famed attractions as a must-do experience in Orlando.

Best value for Floridians – Enjoy all NEW rides with an Annual Pass!

With three ALL-NEW attractions to enjoy, there has never been a better time to be a SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Annual Pass Member. Upon the launch of each attraction, Pass Members will enjoy EXCLUSIVE RIDE TIME on Iron Gwazi, Ice Breaker and Solar Vortex.

For 2020, the best value for Floridians is the FOUR PARK PASS, which includes admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando. In addition to exciting NEW rides coming next spring, guests who purchase an annual pass today can enjoy fan-favorite events included with their park admission in Orlando and Tampa. In the fall, there's Sesame Street Kids' Weekends and Halloween Spooktacular. Then, as the holidays draw near, visitors can experience the magic of Christmas Town and SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration. And for culinary connoisseurs, the spring brings the Food &Wine Festival and the Seven Seas Food Festival to the parks. For pass holders, there's something for everyone all year at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

For more information on Fun Cards, Annual Passes, and daily admission, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com and BuschGardensTampa.com

Fans can learn more about new events, special deals and future announcements by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, behavioral training, husbandry and veterinary care. The company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 35,000 animals in need over the last 55 years.

The company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 50-year history, the company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., a publicly traded company. Visit www.seaworldentertainment.com for more information.

SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and Busch Gardens

Related Links

http://www.seaworldentertainment.com

