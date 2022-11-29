New Romantic Comedy Novel by Addison J. Chapple Shows That Love has its Own Timing

Level 4 Press presents a romantic and hilarious trip to Napa Valley.

JAMUL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authors Addison J. Chapple and Victoria Bay write a romantic comedy called Rambling with Rebah (NOV 2022), about two former enemies who have lost their lust for life. Set in the heart of wine country, these adversaries find that their pitched battle over a Bed and Breakfast blog review is just the thing they needed to reconnect with love, life, and each other.

Rambling with Rebah by Addison J. Chapple

Romantic comedies like Rambling with Rebah are reminders that adventure and the euphoric feeling of falling in love can happen at any moment in your life. B&B owner Aiden has just gone through the motions for years, only holding on enough to care for his teenage daughter. Travel blogger Rebah has lost herself in her career, leaving no room for meaningful relationships. But even if Aiden and Rebah have disconnected from the joyful lives they once lived, the door to it never closed.

"It's easy to lose yourself and fall behind," Addison J. Chapple says. This novel was inspired by the idea of second chances and finding love even when you thought it was too late. When life feels like it has lost its sparkle, the romantic adventure of Rambling with Rebah sweeps you away and reignites it.

Things haven't been easy for Aiden Cisneros. His beloved wife passed away 5 years ago, and their Happy Valley Bed and Breakfast has been falling apart ever since. With his daughter getting ready to move away to college, Aiden is finally ready to sell and move on. There's just one problem . . . And her name is Rebah Reynolds.

Rebah is a travel blogger with millions of followers, but travel has lost its allure for Rebah, and now it's just a paycheck. In a drunken fury, she gave Aiden's B&B a disastrous review. So, the last thing she ever expected was for him to call and request another chance.

Struggling to keep up with her younger competition, Rebah agrees and heads out to Napa to craft a scathing critique to satisfy modern audiences. Aiden, however, has cooked up a wild scheme to guarantee a great review and close his sale. Something funny happens when you're surrounded by the romantic hills of wine country . . .

Rambling with Rebah by Addison J. Chapple and Victoria Bay is a celebration of love and second chances.

