New Roofing for Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain

Thanks to initial funding of more than $35 million from Minnesota Masonic Charities , the institute will focus on the early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders in early childhood and adolescence. But first the structure needed top-to-bottom rebuilding --- inside and out.

Extensive Renovation

The University of Minnesota purchased the 10.2 acre property in January of 2020. A two-level building is being redeveloped to include clinics, research facilities, tele-outreach, a dedicated community center, family-friendly spaces and conference areas. Located on East River Parkway, the 116,000-square-foot facility was previously used as the Shriners Healthcare for Children.

"The scope of the project is basically a full renovation of the building," says Bryce Frandrup, project coordinator, University of Minnesota. "This includes demolition and rebuilding of interior walls, new electrical and mechanical systems, and a total roof replacement."

Knutson Construction was hired as general contractor to oversee the renovation. They brought in Central Roofing Company to install a new roof over the remodeled structure.

Upgrading the Roofs

While the current roof on the facility was just 20 years old, it was decided to replace it at the same time as rehabbing the interior.

"We won this roofing project because of our existing relationship with both the University of Minnesota and Knutson Construction," says Mike Mehring, vice president of commercial roofing with Central Roofing Company. "The university made the sensible decision to renovate the roof now rather than wait until it started failing."

Handling Challenges

The Central Roofing team worked through difficult winter weather conditions to stay on schedule. They met the challenges associated with installing the new roofing systems to the existing parapet wall without touching or damaging the top.

"Central Roofing was proactive in investigating, addressing and reviewing every challenge they discovered to ensure educated decisions were made," says Trevor Dickie, project manager with Capital Project Management at the University of Minnesota. "The unique circumstances of COVID implications, a winter installation and material ordering delays made this a very demanding project. Despite all of this, Central Roofing completed the roof within an acceptable timeframe and within budget."

Goldy Gopher Fans

Central Roofing Company has a long-term relationship with the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities Campus. The roofing team inspects, evaluates and fixes roof on more than 280 university buildings each year. This allows officials to give approval on small fixes that are needed immediately, along with planning out for full roof replacements.

Central Roofing Company is a nationally-certified woman-owned and operated private corporation based in Minneapolis, MN. Established in 1929 the company has more than 200 union employees. For information, visit www.CentralRoofing.com.

