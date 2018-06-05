New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Dallas: Verizon Leads the Pack, Sweeping Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Time

Looking at data performance in the metro area, some carriers made notable improvements since the last round of testing. Sprint increased its median download speed from 7.7 Mbps to 19.5 Mbps since the previous report. Furthermore, Verizon improved its median download speed from 19.9 Mbps to 31.9 Mbps, which is the fastest in Dallas. Notably, subscribers on Verizon's network can expect to download a high-def television show in less than three minutes. Meanwhile, T-Mobile records the fastest median upload speed at 19.1 Mbps.

"There's no doubt that Verizon is continuing to lead the mobile performance competition in Dallas," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "While the carrier takes the top spot across the board, the other networks are stepping up their game, ensuring that network reliability and text performance remain a top priority. With data performance improvements as well, we can expect that Dallas natives will begin to see network improvements to support their mobile experience needs."

This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Dallas and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. While all four carriers earn high scores of 98.0 and above in network reliability, Verizon takes the outright win for the third testing period in a row. Verizon also leads the pack in network speed, earning an outright win in the category for the fourth consecutive testing period.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon wins the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the fourth time in a row, increasing its median download speed from 19.9 Mbps to 31.9 Mbps since the previous testing period. T-Mobile, however, still records the fastest median upload speed in Dallas at 19.1 Mbps, allowing subscribers to upload a photo to social media in about two seconds.

Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon wins the outright award for call performance for the third consecutive report. Meanwhile, all four carriers share the Text Performance RootScore Award for the fifth consecutive testing period.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Dallas, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from April 8 through April 17. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 177 locations and while driving 3,532 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics®, an IHS Markit company, is an independent mobile analytics firm that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

