New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards

When it comes to data performance in Denver, the mobile networks are in a heated race to improve speed and reliability. AT&T and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds at 30.4 Mbps and 28.2 Mbps, respectively. Meanwhile, AT&T and T-Mobile record the fastest median upload speeds at 12.8 Mbps and 12.2 Mbps, respectively, allowing users to upload a picture to social media in less than three seconds. Notably, AT&T saw a significant jump in its median download speed from RootMetrics' last report, increasing from 16.3 Mbps to 30.4 Mbps.

"Verizon and T-Mobile rocked the mobile performance race in Denver during this testing period," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "Both carriers swept up awards across the mobile categories, but data performance had the most interesting results. All four carriers made speed improvements and it's clear they are making big investments to support consumers' mobile needs."

This is the fourteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Denver and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. T-Mobile and Verizon tie for the Network Reliability RootScore Award, which Verizon previously held outright. The two carriers also share the award for network speed, which was previously a three-way tie held by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon and T-Mobile tie for the Data Performance RootScore Award, but all four carriers make significant improvements when it comes download and upload speeds. AT&T and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds in Denver at 30.4 Mbps and 28.2 Mbps, respectively. Meanwhile, AT&T and T-Mobile record the fastest median upload speeds at 12.8 Mbps and 12.2 Mbps, respectively. Notably, T-Mobile's median download speed increased from 15.0 Mbps to 20.3 Mbps, and its median upload speed jumped from 8.3 Mbps to 12.2 Mbps. AT&T also improved its median upload speed from 5.8 Mbps to 12.8 Mbps.



Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon and T-Mobile share the award for call performance, while T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon share the Text Performance award, a category that previously resulted in a four-way tie between all the carriers.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Denver, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from April 9 through April 13. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 61 locations and while driving 1,025 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics®, an IHS Markit company, is an independent mobile analytics firm that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

