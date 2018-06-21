New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Kansas City: Verizon Sweeps the Metro RootScore Awards for the Second Consecutive Report

Looking at data performance in Kansas City, Verizon records the fastest median download speed at 40.9 Mbps. Meanwhile, T-Mobile and Verizon are neck-in-neck for fastest median upload speeds at 18.5 Mbps and 18.2 Mbps, respectively, allowing a user to upload a picture to social media in about two seconds.

"Verizon is stepping up its game, outperforming nearly all other networks in Kansas City for the first time since 2016," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "AT&T is also making sure that network reliability stays a top priority, tying with Verizon for the category win for the second consecutive testing period. With additional network improvements across the board, it's clear that the mobile carriers are dedicated to ensuring that Kansas City natives get the most out of their mobile experience."

This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Kansas City and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. While all four carriers earn high scores of 98.3 or higher in the network reliability category, Verizon and AT&T share the award for the second consecutive testing period. Notably, Verizon earns an outright award in network speed, which was previously held in a three-way tie by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon takes the Data Performance RootScore Award outright, which was previously held by both Verizon and AT&T. Verizon also records the fastest median download speed at 40.9 Mbps, which would allow a user to download a high definition TV show in about two minutes. T-Mobile and Verizon, however, record the fastest median upload speeds at 18.5 Mbps and 18.2 Mbps, respectively, while Sprint's median download speed decreased from 29.1 Mbps to 21.1 Mbps since the previous round of testing.

Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint share the Call Performance RootScore Award for the first half of 2018. Meanwhile, all four carriers share the award for text performance for the sixth consecutive testing period.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Kansas City, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from May 7 through May 10. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 62 locations and while driving 1,034 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics®, an IHS Markit company, is an independent mobile analytics firm that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

© 2017 RootMetrics. All rights reserved.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lori Niquette for RootMetrics

rootmetrics@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rootmetrics-mobile-performance-report-for-kansas-city-verizon-sweeps-the-metro-rootscore-awards-for-the-second-consecutive-report-300669841.html

SOURCE RootMetrics

Related Links

http://www.rootmetrics.com

