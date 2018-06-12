New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for New York City and Tri-State Area: Verizon Sweeps Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Period

Looking at data performance in New York City and Tri-State Area, Verizon records the fastest median download and upload speeds at 40.6 Mbps and 21.8 Mbps, respectively, allowing subscribers to download a high-def television show in about two minutes, and upload a picture to social media in about two seconds. Verizon also saw a big jump in its median upload speed from RootMetrics' last report, increasing from 11.2 Mbps to 21.8 Mbps. Meanwhile, Sprint and AT&T make median download speed improvements since the previous round of testing.

"Verizon is making it known that their network achieves the high expectations held by consumers in New York City and the Tri-State Area, sweeping the awards for the fourth time in a row," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "But that doesn't mean the other networks are just sitting back and letting Verizon steal the show. With big data performance improvements from most of the networks, it's clear that the carriers are making big investments to improve the consumer mobile experience in the Big Apple."

This is the fourteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in New York City and Tri-State Area and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. While all four carriers earn excellent scores of 97.7 or higher in the network reliability category, Verizon takes the outright win for the eighth consecutive report. Verizon also takes the top spot outright for network speed for the fourth report in a row.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon takes the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the fourth time in a row, while also recording the fastest median download and upload speeds at 40.6 Mbps and 21.8 Mbps, respectively. Meanwhile, other networks are making strides of their own in the data performance category. In fact, AT&T and Sprint's median download speeds increased from 18.6 Mbps to 24.9 Mbps, and from 5.8 Mbps to 13.8 Mbps, respectively, since the previous round of testing.

Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon takes the top spot outright in call performance for the third consecutive report. Meanwhile, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon share a three-way tie for the Text Performance RootScore Award, which was previously shared by all four carriers.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in New York City and Tri-State Area, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from April 23 through April 27. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 294 locations and while driving 5,488 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

