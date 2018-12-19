New RootMetrics Report for Houston: Verizon Dominates Mobile Performance Awards Across Categories

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals Verizon continues to shine when it comes to consumer mobile experience in Houston. According to the latest 2nd Half 2018 Houston Metro RootScore Report, Verizon sweeps the mobile performance awards for the sixth consecutive report, including outright wins in overall performance, network reliability, network speed and data performance.

When it comes to data speed in Houston, Verizon records the fastest median download speed at 24.2 Mbps, allowing a subscriber to download a high-definition TV show in about three minutes. Meanwhile, T-Mobile clocks in the fastest median upload speed at 18.1 Mbps, allowing a subscriber to upload a picture to social media in about two seconds.

"Verizon has reigned over Houston for years, and it's clear that the carrier is continuing to make network reliability a priority," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "However, with shared awards in call and text performance and carriers like T-Mobile upping their data speeds, it's clear that consumers in Houston don't have to look far for seamless call, text and data experiences."

This is the sixteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Houston and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Verizon earns the Network Reliability and Network Speed RootScore Awards outright for the fifth consecutive report. Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics' network reliability category is a combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks.

Data Performance

Verizon holds the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the fifth report in a row while also recording the fastest median download speed at 24.2 Mbps. Meanwhile, T-Mobile heats up the data performance competition, recording the fastest median upload speed at 18.1 Mbps. The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps.

Call and Text Performance

Verizon and AT&T share the award for call performance, which Verizon previously held outright. Meanwhile, all four carriers share the Text Performance RootScore Award for the sixth consecutive report. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Houston, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from November 28 through December 3. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 165 locations and while driving 3,443 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

About RootMetrics

RootMetrics by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

