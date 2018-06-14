New RootMetrics Report Reveals Verizon is a Star Performer Across Mobile Performance Categories in Los Angeles

Looking at data performance in the metro area, Verizon records the fastest median download and upload speeds at 33.9 Mbps and 18.7 Mbps, respectively. This means that subscribers can expect to download a high-definition television show in about two minutes, and upload a picture to social media in about two seconds. Data performance has always been a strong suit for Verizon in Los Angeles, as the carrier has held the outright title for nine consecutive testing periods.

"Verizon is a star performer in Los Angeles," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "That said, our most recent test shows that AT&T and T-Mobile are making strides in call and text performance, making sure that the fundamentals of mobile performance are kept on par with consumer expectations. As all carriers continue to improve their networks, Los Angeles natives can expect their networks to continue to support their everyday mobile needs."

This is the fourteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Los Angeles and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. While all four carriers earn excellent scores of 97.6 or higher in the network reliability category, Verizon takes the outright win for the second consecutive report. Verizon also earns the outright win in network speed for the ninth consecutive report.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical web pages or apps. Verizon wins the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the ninth consecutive testing period, and the carrier records the fastest median download and upload speeds in Los Angeles at 33.9 Mbps and 18.7 Mbps, respectively.

Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon and AT&T share the award for call performance, which was previously held solely by Verizon. Meanwhile, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T share the Text Performance RootScore Award, which was previously a four-way tie between all the carriers.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Los Angeles, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from April 30 through May 4. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 178 locations and while driving 3,201 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

