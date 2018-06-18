New Rosé Inspired by Cirque du Soleil Launches Nationwide

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truett-Hurst Winery, in partnership with the Albertsons Companies family of stores, announces the release of a new rosé wine inspired by Cirque du Soleil.

Like Cirque du Soleil shows, this Rosé de Provence provides pleasure and celebration, and takes us on an unexpected journey that lives in the moment but lasts in our memories. As a maker of joy, curiosity, and because ordinary just won't do, Cirque du Soleil Rosé inspires people to celebrate the moment, keep life spontaneous, and escape the mundane.

Born out of a partnership between wine innovators Truett-Hurst Winery and Wines That Rock, LLC, this Cirque du Soleil Rosé is another example of the innovative and inspiring wine selections that Albertsons Companies stores are best known for. Albertsons Companies will carry the Cirque du Soleil Rosé in banner locations across the United States, including Vons, Safeway, Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Jewel Osco, Randalls, Shaw's, and more.

"We are pleased to have been presented with such an opportunity by Truett-Hurst for our first wine release with this delightful rosé. At Cirque du Soleil, we embrace those who audaciously want to do, try, see and feel things differently, and this is one of the reasons why we agreed to take on this adventure," said Jonathan Tétrault, President and COO of Cirque du Soleil brand.

"We pulled out all the stops and assembled a dream team for this project. From our master winemakers in France, the luxurious glass selected for the bottle, to our collaboration with the Cirque du Soleil team on the elegant label, this project was a dream come true. The innovative wine team at Albertsons Companies worked with us closely throughout the project to make sure every detail was perfected, and to ensure this rosé will be the 'go to' wine of the season," said Phil Hurst, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Truett-Hurst Winery.

"We love introducing new products that surprise and delight customers in every aisle of the store," said Geoff White, President of Albertsons Companies Own Brands. "We are excited to have collaborated on this wonderful new rosé wine."

Created in Provence, a South of France area renowned for producing some of the world's most elegant rosé wines, Cirque du Soleil Rosé presents a delicate, pale and shiny pink color with aromas of a beautiful floral range of flavors. This light-bodied wine is supple and fresh with slightly fruity notes leading to a crisp and refreshing finish. Created in respect of the biodiversity of soil and the mistral wind that keeps the vineyards dry and the skies clear while the grapes are transformed into a joyful experience, Cirque du Soleil Rosé is truly revelry in a bottle. The limited-edition wine is available at Albertsons Companies stores and suggested retail is $19.99. For more information visit cirquedusoleilwine.com.

Albertsons Companies- Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2017 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

Cirque du Soleil- Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group completely reinvented circus arts and went on to become a world leader in live entertainment. Established in Montreal, the Canadian organization has brought wonder and delight to over 190 million spectators with productions presented in close to 450 cities in 60 countries. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group currently has over 4,000 employees, including 1,400 artists, from nearly 50 countries.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group creates content for a broad range of audacious projects. On top of producing world-renowned shows, the organization has extended its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please go to cdsentertainmentgroup.com.

Truett-Hurst- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST; www.truetthurstinc.com) is a holding company. Its sole asset is controlling equity interest in HDD LLC, an innovative super-premium, ultra-premium, and luxury wine sales, marketing, and production company based in the acclaimed Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, California. Truett-Hurst, Inc. is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the JOBS Act. It is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

Wines That Rock, LLC-The founders of Wines That Rock, LLC have been at the forefront of bringing pop culture to fans for decades. Originally born out of a passion for music and wine, Wines That Rock launched its namesake collection of classic wines influenced by the spirit of Rock 'n' Roll. Further bridging the gap between the arts and wine, Wines That Rock launched the highly acclaimed Fifty Shades of Grey Wine, The Bachelor Wines and Downton Abbey Wine collections. Working together with brand owners such as NBC Universal, The Rolling Stones, NPR, TCM, Discovery and many others, Wines That Rock specializes in bringing new and exciting wines and wine clubs to market. With over 35 years of Rock 'n' Roll experience, Wines That Rock promotes, produces and markets their one of a kind wines to a global marketplace.

