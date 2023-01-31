New Roseville Business Shares Art with Clients Worldwide

Golden Sun Designs offers premium art and customer prints from new digital storefront

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Sun Designs, a premier provider of high-quality art and custom prints, is excited to announce the opening of its new digital storefront.

The new location can be found at goldensunusa.com and offers customers the opportunity to browse and purchase a wide selection of original artwork and custom prints.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers even more ways to access and purchase the highest-quality art and custom prints," said Golden Sun Designs CEO Stephen Hetrick. "We believe that art should be accessible to everyone. Our new location and online store make it easier to find the perfect piece to add beauty and meaning to your home or office."

"Our mission is to bring your memories to life through beautifully printed photos. We believe that what matters most are our experiences and loved ones, and it is in these moments where the heart of our stories take place. Our goal is to create art that reflects your unique story and brings joy, peace, comfort, and inspiration into your home."

Golden Sun Designs is committed to supporting local artists and providing customers with the highest quality art and custom prints at an affordable price.

And while the Roseville-based business is proud to be members of the greater California art scene, they are thrilled to offer their services to a global community.

"No matter your location, art should be something that you're proud to display in your home," Hetrick said. "We strive to help clients tell a story, and from design to delivery, we are committed to providing the best quality and service found anywhere online and off. At Golden Sun Designs, we allow our customers to share what is important in an exceptional format."

"We make it easy for an artist to connect with potential customers and share their unique art," said Golden Sun Designs director Jay Miller. "With an assortment of personal prints, nature photography and more, both established and emerging artists can share their passion and get paid for doing what they love through Golden Sun Designs."

Prints from Golden Sun Designs include two popular formats.

"With our metal prints, customers can experience an unmatched durability alongside a notable sophistication," Miller said. "These pieces provide a high-end, long-lasting decorative touch to any space. Whether you're looking for stunning wall art or custom prints, our metal prints are resistant to fading, scratching, and water."

"And for those looking for a stand-out style, our acrylic prints create dynamic visual depths that make any photo pop. With a super glossy finish that gives the image rich vibrancy and clarity, acrylic prints are also highly durable and resistant to fading and discoloration, ensuring the image looks as good after years of display as it did at opening."

Behind both options, he said, is a dedicated team with a singular focus.

"We connect people with the art they love. Golden Sun Designs is a place where you can create and discover your art. Our beautiful prints help our clients discover their voice through art. Designed and engineered to the highest standards, our shop engineers and designers always work to find the perfect piece that our customers will appreciate and enjoy in any setting."

For more information about Golden Sun Designs, visit their website goldensunusa.com.

