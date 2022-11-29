New Rubber Stamp Champ Exclusive: ChampFast™ Quick-Dry Stamps

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubber Stamp Champ is happy to introduce an exclusive full line of quick-dry permanent multi-surface stamps and refill inks under the name ChampFast.

ChampFast custom pre inked rubber stamps are available in red, blue and black exclusively from Rubber Stamp Champ, and are perfect for permanent fast dry rubber stamp marking on a wide variety of surfaces. Easy to use ChampFast ink for refill is also available in three convenient sizes. ChampFast customizable pre-inked rubber stamps from RubberStampChamp.com work extremely well on a wide variety of porous and non-porous surfaces including glass, metal, plastics, coated paper, wood, fabric and more. They provide a neat and simple re-inking process, and offer a dust cover to keep them in perfect condition in any environment, which also serves to help keep the fast dry ink moist.

Available now only at RubberStampChamp.com, ChampFast quick dry stamps come in 22 convenient sizes and shapes and contain solvent-based ink providing quick dry times on many surfaces. These top-quality stampers have an ink cell and impression pad built into one. All ChampFast quick dry stamps are easy to re-ink. They are available in black, blue and red industrial fast dry permanent ChampFast ink, with refills available in 3 convenient sizes from RubberStampChamp.com.

The ChampFast ink and the ink pads are self-contained within the housing of the stamps for a mess-free stamp. They work extremely well on a wide variety of porous and non-porous surfaces including glass, metal, plastics, coated paper, wood, fabric and more.

The ChampFast quick dry stamps from Rubber Stamp Champ provide durability and long life to produce crisp, clear, long-lasting impressions. They provide a neat and simple re-inking process, and offer a dust cover to keep them in perfect condition in any environment, which also serves to help keep the fast dry ink moist.

ChampFast black stamps and refill ink meet Military specified performance and color requirements.

With ChampFast quick dry permanent rubber stamps, you get all the benefits of stamps without the often messy ink pads associated with other types of stamps, and stamping effectively on a wide variety of surfaces is a key feature. You can customize our ChampFast stamps to display addresses, logos, instructions, signatures and more for a speedy way to communicate information with absolute legibility.

Whether choosing ChampFast stamps for personal use, such as for hobbies that include stamping on leather, plastic, glass, chrome, fabric and more or in industrial applications where fast dry permanent ink is required, these pre-inked stamps can save you time and energy. They offer smooth, quiet operations with easy grip handles.

