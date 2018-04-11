New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages

The solution is currently rolling out in English, German, Spanish and Japanese. French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese will be fast followers. The new product release follows an extensive pilot and testing phase with selected customers.

"The initial feedback from our early customers is fantastic, and we are eager to release the new Sabre Red Workspace globally with regional language versions," said Wade Jones, president, Sabre Travel Network. "This groundbreaking solution will change the way travel agents work by combining rich content with flexibility, simplicity and ease of use."

The new Sabre Red Workspace is a highly configurable interface that features an intuitive user experience backed by a content-rich marketplace. Through rigorous collaborative design and testing, the new product is designed to make a travel agent's job easier while increasing productivity. The solution delivers a differentiated value to customers by focusing on three core areas: adding industry-leading content, providing data-driven insights, and taking the work out of the workspace.

Get instant access to the latest web services and industry-leading content to more nimbly adapt to the changing travel industry. Airline products can be presented with rich visual graphics and descriptive content, allowing suppliers to effectively differentiate their offers. And as airlines introduce future NDC-based offerings, the new Sabre Red Workspace will help to seamlessly present this new content.

to more nimbly adapt to the changing travel industry. Airline products can be presented with rich visual graphics and descriptive content, allowing suppliers to effectively differentiate their offers. And as airlines introduce future NDC-based offerings, the new Sabre Red Workspace will help to seamlessly present this new content. Data-driven insights derived through Sabre's data and analytics capabilities help travel agencies optimize operational efficiency, increase profitability, and improve customer service. By leveraging instrumentation, information widgets and insights from Sabre's industry-leading APIs right within the workflow, agents can enhance their expertise and efficiency to find the right product for their customers. Travel agents can further increase their revenue by leveraging enhanced cross-sell and up-sell capabilities along with fare management functions such as mark-ups, commissions and overrides.

derived through Sabre's data and analytics capabilities help travel agencies optimize operational efficiency, increase profitability, and improve customer service. By leveraging instrumentation, information widgets and insights from Sabre's industry-leading APIs right within the workflow, agents can enhance their expertise and efficiency to find the right product for their customers. Travel agents can further increase their revenue by leveraging enhanced cross-sell and up-sell capabilities along with fare management functions such as mark-ups, commissions and overrides. The intuitive interface of the new Sabre Red Workspace takes the work out of the workspace by reducing training time and enabling new hires to quickly reach levels of productivity that in the past took years of experience and training. Agents can continue to use the familiar "classic" style with GDS commands or seamlessly switch to an intuitive "graphical" style that requires little training. With advanced filtering, consultants can narrow shopping results to find options that specifically meet their customer's travel requirements, while integrated maps and points of interest help the travel agent pinpoint hotel and car rental locations without leaving the workspace.

"We have been using the new Sabre Red Workspace since October and are greatly impressed with how intuitive it is," said Christos and George Kyvernitis, managing directors of Kyvernitis, in a joint statement. "The user-friendly technology makes it simple and quick to shop and book complex fares, and the attractive consumer-grade interface is popular with all our agents as it makes it effortless for them to deliver efficient and personalized service to our customers. It has definitely reduced our training times."

In addition to bringing significant benefits to travel agents, the new Sabre Red Workspace also provides added value to airlines and other suppliers. The simplified workflow makes it easy to display and sell branded fares and ancillaries, thus helping to generate additional revenue. Additionally, with Sabre Profiles integrated in the new platform, airline loyalty members are automatically recognized and rewarded.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.sabre.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Castle

214-681-8169

Heidi.castle@sabre.com

SABR-F

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sabre-red-workspace-rolling-out-across-the-globe-in-local-languages-300628351.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

