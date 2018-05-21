New Safety Podcast From Vivid Learning Systems Available in iTunes

Why a Safety Podcast?

According to James, the rising popularity of the podcast medium created demand amongst her peers in occupational health and safety. "When I spoke about the idea of a new safety podcast with EHS leaders in my network, the response was overwhelmingly positive. The occupational safety community is chronically underserved for creative content supporting safety professionals."

Vivid's new safety podcast is not the industry's first—James estimated that there are about a dozen safety-focused podcasts currently airing. "A podcast for safety professionals is not a new idea. What's different about The Accidental Safety Pro, is this safety podcast isn't about selling safety services—that separates our safety podcast from other sponsors," said James.

The Accidental Safety Pro podcast will consist of guest interviews with occupational safety leaders across the country. The title reflects a common theme for safety professionals, who often end up working in the safety field unexpectedly. Just like Vivid's Jill James.

"I never expected to start a career in safety, work as an OSHA investigator, or pursue safety as a lifelong vocation. And that's true for so many of us. This podcast is focused on telling the stories of today's EHS leaders to enfranchise the next generation of safety leadership, making a safety podcast the perfect medium, " said James.

Subscribers can expect warm, funny, conversations about the day-to-day safety role, lessons learned from experienced safety professionals, and everything else along the often unanticipated career journey.

The Accidental Safety Pro is available in iTunes and Google Play.

