New Salesforce and Slack Innovations Empower Companies to Create Their Digital HQ

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced new capabilities that integrate Slack across Salesforce's products and industry solutions, plus new Slack innovations that improve collaboration across organizational boundaries and empower teams to embrace asynchronous working.

"Our mindset about work has shifted from a place you go, to something you do," said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce. "Every company needs a digital HQ to connect its employees, customers, and partners, and thrive in a work-from-anywhere world. Organizations around the world build their digital HQs on Salesforce and Slack so they can work better and grow faster."

Following the August launch of new Slack integrations across Sales, Service, Marketing, and Analytics (Tableau), today Salesforce is launching integrations across the majority of its products, including Commerce, Experience, Platform, Trailhead, MuleSoft, and Quip, and its industry clouds and products including Sustainability, Corporate and Investment Banking, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Philanthropy, Nonprofit, and Education.

Also launching is a bevy of new Slack functionality aimed at giving customers the tools they need to thrive in this new era of digital-first work. Clips are a new way to easily create and share audio, video, and screen recordings within any channel or DM in Slack, letting people work more flexibly, on their own time. GovSlack is a version of Slack that meets the most stringent security and compliance needs of the U.S. government and the agencies they work with. And a host of enhancements to Slack Connect make it easier than ever to create and manage connections, even for customers and partners who don't already use Slack.

"Building your digital HQ means thinking carefully about the digital infrastructure that connects everyone in your business, helping them find new ways to innovate, collaborate and stay connected," said Stewart Butterfield, CEO and Co-Founder of Slack. "This is a once in a generation opportunity for every company to reinvent themselves and make work more flexible, inclusive and productive. There could not be a more exciting time for Salesforce and Slack to come together to help every company find success in this new digital-first world."

When organizations made the sudden move to remote work in 2020, most simply translated office-based routines into the virtual world. Today, it's clear the workplace won't snap back to the way it was. With nine in 10 companies planning a hybrid model moving forward, organizations must reinvent the processes and tools they previously relied on – such as in-person meetings, company-wide emails, and strategy offsites – for the digital-first world.

Today's innovations empower everyone to securely collaborate in channels that unite internal and external teams and streamline workflows built around CRM data, giving them a single source of truth for their business and a trusted, shared view of the customer.

Customers are building their digital HQs with Salesforce and Slack

Domino's: "Domino's has a long history of innovating with delivery, and it's important for us to lead when it comes to the consumer experience," said Kelly Garcia , Chief Technology Officer at Domino's. "The joint power of Salesforce and Slack has helped Domino's stay efficient, while delivering a unique ordering option for customers."

"Domino's has a long history of innovating with delivery, and it's important for us to lead when it comes to the consumer experience," said , Chief Technology Officer at Domino's. "The joint power of Salesforce and Slack has helped Domino's stay efficient, while delivering a unique ordering option for customers." Intuit: "Managing finances should be simple, and the expertise, tools, and resources that we work with at Intuit are critical to helping our customers achieve their vision of prosperity," said Gabrielle Dracopoulos , Head of Customer Success & Experience at Intuit. "Intuit has always adopted new technology in search of better ways to serve our customers. Together, Salesforce and Slack are helping us deliver customer benefits at speed, building trust, and making our customer experience more meaningful."

"Managing finances should be simple, and the expertise, tools, and resources that we work with at Intuit are critical to helping our customers achieve their vision of prosperity," said , Head of Customer Success & Experience at Intuit. "Intuit has always adopted new technology in search of better ways to serve our customers. Together, Salesforce and Slack are helping us deliver customer benefits at speed, building trust, and making our customer experience more meaningful." Splunk: "We are on our way to transforming the way Splunk responds to customer support cases that are reported as customer incidents," said Crystal Christensen , VP Global Support at Splunk. "Salesforce is helping us automate how we respond to these customer support incidents, as we aim to reduce our time to resolution while continuing to mitigate impact to our customers as quickly as possible."

More Information

Together Salesforce and Slack help organizations deliver success from anywhere

Slack powers Salesforce Customer 360:

Close deals faster with Slack-First Sales: Slack-First Sales empowers sales teams to collaborate in real-time to close more deals — faster — from anywhere. With digital deal rooms, sales reps now have the ability to access, update, and share Salesforce records directly in Slack, and new alert capabilities help teams stay up-to-date and aligned on important account updates.

Slack-First Sales empowers sales teams to collaborate in real-time to close more deals — faster — from anywhere. With digital deal rooms, sales reps now have the ability to access, update, and share Salesforce records directly in Slack, and new alert capabilities help teams stay up-to-date and aligned on important account updates. Accelerate case resolution with Slack-First Service: Slack-First Service allows service teams to automatically identify and bring the right experts into a case. New swarming and expert finder capabilities allow cross-functional teams to collaborate on priority incidents to resolve customer cases more efficiently and effectively.

Slack-First Service allows service teams to automatically identify and bring the right experts into a case. New swarming and expert finder capabilities allow cross-functional teams to collaborate on priority incidents to resolve customer cases more efficiently and effectively. Supercharge campaigns with Slack-First Marketing: Slack-First Marketing enables marketing teams and agency partners to collaborate in a shared digital workspace. Marketers can now accelerate journey planning with Einstein Recommendations in Slack, and Pardot automation empowers all departments to collaborate on a single, shared view of the customer.

Slack-First Marketing enables marketing teams and agency partners to collaborate in a shared digital workspace. Marketers can now accelerate journey planning with Einstein Recommendations in Slack, and Pardot automation empowers all departments to collaborate on a single, shared view of the customer. Grow revenue with Slack-First Commerce: Slack-First Commerce helps teams gain a deeper understanding of their business, adapt to changing trends, and connect with their customers and colleagues. New alert capabilities enable teams to stay ahead of business trends and resolve order issues fast.

Slack-First Commerce helps teams gain a deeper understanding of their business, adapt to changing trends, and connect with their customers and colleagues. New alert capabilities enable teams to stay ahead of business trends and resolve order issues fast. Engage more customers with Slack-First Digital Experiences: Slack-First Digital Experiences helps companies deliver personalized digital experiences fast. New CMS integrations alert internal and external teams when new content is published to streamline communication and quickly engage more customers.

Slack-First Digital Experiences helps companies deliver personalized digital experiences fast. New CMS integrations alert internal and external teams when new content is published to streamline communication and quickly engage more customers. Build and deploy apps fast with Slack-First Platform : Slack-First Platform empowers admins and developers to easily build apps with low-code tools that integrate data from any business system. New capabilities allow teams to create end-to-end workflows that surface actions and approvals across employees, partners, and customers directly in Slack.

: Slack-First Platform empowers admins and developers to easily build apps with low-code tools that integrate data from any business system. New capabilities allow teams to create end-to-end workflows that surface actions and approvals across employees, partners, and customers directly in Slack. Learn in the flow of work with Slack-First Trailhead : Slack-First Trailhead powers personalized learning directly in Slack. With the new Trailhead for Slack app, employees can work and learn in a single environment in Slack, and AI-powered recommendations help employees reach their development goals and organizations build workforce expertise for the future.

: Slack-First Trailhead powers personalized learning directly in Slack. With the new Trailhead for Slack app, employees can work and learn in a single environment in Slack, and AI-powered recommendations help employees reach their development goals and organizations build workforce expertise for the future. Harness the power of data with Slack-First Analytics : Slack-First Analytics gives teams the insights they need right where they work to make smarter, faster decisions. New Einstein capabilities enable teams to make AI-powered predictions, and notifications help teams stay up-to-date on relevant data and trends.

: Slack-First Analytics gives teams the insights they need right where they work to make smarter, faster decisions. New Einstein capabilities enable teams to make AI-powered predictions, and notifications help teams stay up-to-date on relevant data and trends. Connect data from any system with Slack-First Integration with MuleSoft : Slack-First Integration with MuleSoft integrates multiple business apps directly into Slack, eliminating the need for context-switching between different software and systems. New capabilities allow users to connect apps and data to Slack with clicks, not code, and include automated alerts in their workflows.

: Slack-First Integration with MuleSoft integrates multiple business apps directly into Slack, eliminating the need for context-switching between different software and systems. New capabilities allow users to connect apps and data to Slack with clicks, not code, and include automated alerts in their workflows. Streamline collaboration with Slack-First Quip: Slack-First Quip allows sales teams to work together in one digital workspace around a single view of the customer. Now sales teams can embed Quip documents directly into Slack, enabling easier collaboration and faster deal execution.

Slack streamlines workflows to transform industries:

Accelerate to Net Zero with Slack-First Sustainability : Slack-First Sustainability enables companies to efficiently collaborate with suppliers to get investor-grade scope 3 reporting and to assist in reducing carbon emissions. Automated workflows and secure questionnaires in Slack Connect make it easy to work together around science-based emission reduction targets, helping organizations accelerate the path to Net Zero.

: Slack-First Sustainability enables companies to efficiently collaborate with suppliers to get investor-grade scope 3 reporting and to assist in reducing carbon emissions. Automated workflows and secure questionnaires in Slack Connect make it easy to work together around science-based emission reduction targets, helping organizations accelerate the path to Net Zero. Manage deals from anywhere with Slack-First Banking : Slack-First Corporate and Investment Banking helps bankers streamline communication and collaborate on deals faster from anywhere. New capabilities let bankers create, share, and collaborate on account details in a single Slack channel.

: Slack-First Corporate and Investment Banking helps bankers streamline communication and collaborate on deals faster from anywhere. New capabilities let bankers create, share, and collaborate on account details in a single Slack channel. Enhance employee engagement with Slack-First Healthcare and Life Sciences : Slack-First Healthcare and Life Sciences seamlessly manages employee engagement on one integrated platform. Now teams can streamline knowledge sharing with dedicated onboarding channels, bots, and alerts for essential resources to improve productivity and health outcomes.

: Slack-First Healthcare and Life Sciences seamlessly manages employee engagement on one integrated platform. Now teams can streamline knowledge sharing with dedicated onboarding channels, bots, and alerts for essential resources to improve productivity and health outcomes. Connect to causes with Slack-First Philanthropy : Slack-First Philanthropy brings employees closer to the causes they care about. New capabilities make giving social, allowing employees to donate, volunteer, and share their activity with their colleagues directly in Slack, increasing employee engagement and community impact.

: Slack-First Philanthropy brings employees closer to the causes they care about. New capabilities make giving social, allowing employees to donate, volunteer, and share their activity with their colleagues directly in Slack, increasing employee engagement and community impact. Maximize impact with Slack-First Nonprofit : Slack-First Nonprofit gives nonprofit organizations a single platform to collaborate and support their community on. Now case managers can bring the right internal and external partners into Slack to streamline communication on client cases, and daily digests provide automated updates to help clients progress towards their goals.

: Slack-First Nonprofit gives nonprofit organizations a single platform to collaborate and support their community on. Now case managers can bring the right internal and external partners into Slack to streamline communication on client cases, and daily digests provide automated updates to help clients progress towards their goals. Establish a digital campus with Slack-First Education: Slack-First Education helps institutions create a connected campus and ensure faculty, staff, students, and constituents stay aligned and on track. With the Student Success Alerts App for Slack, faculty can quickly notify advisors of student concerns, ensuring they receive fast and equitable access to the support they need, from anywhere.

Slack product innovations streamline communication with anyone:

Work asynchronously with clips : Clips provide an alternative to the endless stream of back-to-back meetings and a more flexible and asynchronous way of communicating. With clips, users can easily create, share and consume video and audio content in channels – empowering them to contribute to the conversation on their own time. The playback experience with clips gives users the ability to speed up or slow down the content, read through the transcript, access archived recordings with searchable transcriptions, or watch on the go from a phone.

: Clips provide an alternative to the endless stream of back-to-back meetings and a more flexible and asynchronous way of communicating. With clips, users can easily create, share and consume video and audio content in channels – empowering them to contribute to the conversation on their own time. The playback experience with clips gives users the ability to speed up or slow down the content, read through the transcript, access archived recordings with searchable transcriptions, or watch on the go from a phone. Connect Zoom to your digital HQ: For times when people prefer to talk live and face-to-face, Zoom makes it easy to instantly start or join a meeting or call directly from Slack or Salesforce. Salesforce's app with Einstein Conversation Insights surfaces personalized, coachable moments based on Zoom meeting recordings. In the future, customers will be able to use Slack as a Zoom App directly within Zoom meetings and share information about the meeting in Slack channels after the meeting has finished.

For times when people prefer to talk live and face-to-face, Zoom makes it easy to instantly start or join a meeting or call directly from Slack or Salesforce. Salesforce's app with Einstein Conversation Insights surfaces personalized, coachable moments based on Zoom meeting recordings. In the future, customers will be able to use Slack as a Zoom App directly within Zoom meetings and share information about the meeting in Slack channels after the meeting has finished. Collaborate with outside partners with enhancements to Slack Connect : Slack Connect brings communication out of siloed email inboxes into channels, so that teams can work quickly and collaboratively with outside organizations. New functionality makes it even easier to use Slack Connect with partners who aren't existing Slack users, giving customers the ability to sponsor channels with external partners.

: Slack Connect brings communication out of siloed email inboxes into channels, so that teams can work quickly and collaboratively with outside organizations. New functionality makes it even easier to use Slack Connect with partners who aren't existing Slack users, giving customers the ability to sponsor channels with external partners. Meet stringent security requirements with GovSlack: Slack provides governments, their partners, and enterprises that need a higher level of compliance with a secure, centralized digital HQ. GovSlack is a version of Slack that runs in a government-certified cloud environment and provides the same boost to agency productivity, while enabling secure cross-collaboration.

