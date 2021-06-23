New Salesforce Innovations Empower Creators to Build Apps with Low Code on a Single Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at TrailheaDX , Salesforce [NYSE: CRM] is introducing the next generation of Salesforce Platform — including a powerful set of low-code development tools that empower everyone within an organization, regardless of technical skill or role, to create and ship apps on a single platform.

An urgent need for businesses and organizations to go digital faster is overwhelming resource-constrained IT departments, with 88% of IT leaders who participated in a recent survey saying their workloads have increased in the last 12 months, and 96% saying the current demand for apps isn't sustainable. To meet this increased need, 83% of IT leaders are planning to increase their use of low-code tools.

Salesforce Platform includes low-code tools for interactive app development and automation, as well as new elastic computing, AI-driven data protection, identity management and DevOps capabilities to help teams drive business outcomes fast. This gives anyone — including business users, admins, designers and developers — the ability to build apps and processes using low code, all while enabling the highest levels of IT governance, scale and trust.

"The future of app development is low-code, where anyone can participate to solve any business problem," said Patrick Stokes, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Platform, Salesforce. "The trusted, powerful Salesforce Platform makes it easier and faster for everyone to build apps and get back to growth."

"Salesforce's low-code tools and elastic scale capabilities allowed our team to launch new customer buying experiences, like CarMax Curbside, in less than three weeks," said Shamim Mohammad, EVP, Chief Information and Technology Officer, CarMax. "By using Salesforce, we are now working with a single integrated platform for managing customer relationships and automating internal processes through data-driven algorithms, machine learning and AI. Salesforce Platform is allowing us to innovate faster and continue advancing our customer experiences, ultimately redefining the future of the car buying process."

"Our clients are the number one priority at RBC Wealth Management - U.S., and over the past year we've digitized many of our offerings to provide best-in-class customer experiences from anywhere," said Greg Beltzer, Head of Technology, RBC Wealth Management - U.S. "Using Salesforce's low-code tools, we've been able to transform time-intensive processes that impact both clients and employees into automated workflows that can be completed with just a few clicks."

The next-generation of Salesforce Platform empowers anyone to deliver business apps fast; collaborate and build on a single platform; and scale and ship secure apps with confidence.

Deliver business apps fast

Salesforce Platform includes low-code app builders and automation capabilities that empower anyone across the business to build powerful apps and workflows.

Build interactive apps with low code. Dynamic Interactions , an App Builder enhancement, uses low code to build apps with web components that communicate, exchange data, and react to user actions. With Dynamic Interactions, components can be repeatedly added to any app without code, rather than built from scratch each time.

Create intelligent workflows to automate tasks. Einstein Automate provides creators with low-code tools to build workflows that automate time-intensive tasks and seamlessly integrate data. Flow Orchestrator helps compose workflows that automate complex, multi-user processes. MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce automates integrations from disparate apps and data sources to Salesforce without code. Creators can streamline processes by leveraging pre-built solutions on Salesforce AppExchange and products in OmniStudio, a suite of no-code tools and pre-built guided experiences.

Empower any team to build

Salesforce is delivering tools for people with more specialized skill sets, so that both low- and pro-code creators can collaborate and build on the Salesforce Platform.

Run computationally heavy operations on-demand. Salesforce Functions is a service that lets organizations deploy code in a serverless environment so they can deliver scalable experiences by extending data and workflows they already have. Functions also empowers teams to accelerate productivity by making it easy for developers to adopt common industry languages and their supporting ecosystems, as well as their development tools of choice.

Streamline development with a single command line interface (CLI). New today, CLI Unification gives creators a command line interface (CLI) for building anything on Salesforce. With CLI Unification, creators can use cross-cloud commands to manage not just platform resources but also Heroku, Mulesoft, Tableau, and more. CLI Unification empowers teams to deliver faster, higher quality releases in a single tool through source control integration. Additionally, CLI Unification provides the ability to hook into continuous integration and delivery pipelines to automate testing and deployment for any Salesforce project.

Scale with confidence

Salesforce Platform provides IT with tools to implement guardrails and governance layers to help ensure all apps being built are both secure and scalable.

Launch apps and experiences faster. DevOps Center is a centralized location for tracking and managing changes within Salesforce, allowing teams to collaborate while also using DevOps and governance best practices. DevOps Center helps teams launch apps and experiences faster by identifying work items, integrating them with source control systems, and migrating changes across testing sandboxes — all without custom code. DevOps Center also lowers the barrier to entry for organizations to adopt modern, source-driven development, as well as continuous integration and delivery, by providing a declarative UI on top of these processes.

Automate data compliance. The new Einstein Data Detect helps organizations adhere to data privacy laws by using AI and machine learning to discover and protect sensitive user data, like social security or credit card numbers. Organizations used to rely on customers to withhold sensitive data when updating online forms, but user error and misclassified data fields can lead to data being exposed. Einstein Data Detect automates the discovery of many kinds of sensitive information and misclassified data fields, prompting organizations to take immediate steps to protect customer data.

Consolidate customer accounts for a 360 degree view of customers. Also new today, Customer Identity Plus enables developers to integrate consumer-grade identity capabilities for organizations with high numbers of monthly active users, to consolidate and manage customer identities. As organizations increase the number of digital touchpoints like mobile apps and web portals, customers are forced to create new logins for each, making it difficult for organizations to gain a single, 360 degree view of the customer. Customer Identity Plus enables developers to easily integrate an identity layer into existing apps, creating a consistent customer experience.

More Information

Learn more about how Salesforce Platform empowers creators and enables diverse teams to innovate together and ship enterprise-ready apps with confidence here .

. Register and tune into TrailheaDX on Wednesday, June 23 to learn more about how Salesforce is empowering organizations to succeed from anywhere. To learn more about innovating from anywhere with low code, you can view information about the Platform Main Show here .

on to learn more about how Salesforce is empowering organizations to succeed from anywhere. To learn more about innovating from anywhere with low code, you can view information about the Platform Main Show . Learn more about how anyone can confidently build design solutions on Salesforce Platform through the new Salesforce Designer role on Trailhead and User Experience Designer certification here .

Pricing and Availability

MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce, as well as all AppExchange and OmniStudio solutions are generally available today.

Flow Orchestrator is expected to be in pilot in Summer 2021.

Einstein Data Detect and Customer Identity Plus are expected to be generally available in Summer 2021.

Dynamic Interactions, Salesforce Functions and CLI Unification are expected to be generally available in Winter 2022.

DevOps Center is currently in pilot and expected to be generally available in Spring 2022.

About TrailheaDX

TrailheaDX is the event of the year for Trailblazers to discover new ways and best practices to build apps on Salesforce and extend the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform from anywhere. TrailheaDX is bringing together developers, admins, architects, partners, entrepreneurs, IT Leaders, and students for a completely reimagined broadcast experience, where attendees learn first-hand from product experts while connecting, having fun, and giving back with the Trailblazer Community.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

