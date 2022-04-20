New Salsify Open Catalog Now Available for Retailers in the Grocery, Alcoholic Beverage, and Petcare Categories

Drizly Latest to Join Major Retailers and Online Marketplaces using Salsify Open Catalog to Access Accurate, Standardized Product Content from Thousands of Leading Brands

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced that leading retailers and online marketplaces, including Drizly , North America's largest alcohol ecommerce and on-demand delivery platform, are using the new Salsify Open Catalog to access accurate, standardized product content from thousands of leading brands. Salsify Open Catalog is now available at no cost for US retailers in Grocery, Alcoholic Beverages, and Petcare categories.

For most retailers, assuring accurate and up-to-date information on ecommerce sites is a time-consuming and expensive process. Yet, this product information is what consumers rely on to make purchasing decisions .

Grocery stores, in particular, have a legacy of relying on third-party brand artwork and content creation rather than sourcing brand assets from the manufacturers directly. This puts undue costs on both brands and retailers and adds unnecessary intermediaries that can result in out-of-date or inaccurate listings and slow the rapid go-to-market coordination that today's digital commerce requires.

Salsify Open Catalog unlocks the potential of powerful, high-quality, brand-supplied content for retailers of all sizes. Salsify Open Catalog is a free, open, and standardized product content library that combines access to standardized, brand-generated product content and a free, centralized collection portal for a retailer's brand partners to use. It makes content collaboration easier, faster, and far more accurate than legacy data pools. More than 2800 brands, including some of the largest CPG manufacturers in the world, are syndicating over 90,000 SKUs to Salsify Open Catalog.

As North America's largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, Drizly's product catalog is a foundational component that connects retailers, consumers, and suppliers. Drizly is taking the next step to empower supplier partners with a scalable solution that syndicates their entire product catalog to the Drizly marketplace by leveraging Salsify Open Catalog. With a wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits, working with Salsify Open Catalog alleviates manual processes and ensures the continuous growth of product selection and high-level attribution coverage on Drizly for millions of customers.

"Our conversion rates dramatically increase when we have the detailed product information consumers expect today," said Gaurav Mehta, Director of Product at Drizly. " Salsify Open Catalog helps us replicate – and even go beyond – the things consumers love about the in-store shopping experience, online. In particular, this helps us arm consumers with the information they need to find, discover and evaluate products they'll love, for example, pairing suggestions, tasting notes, and the most up-to-date and relevant product information directly from wine, beer, and other alcohol brands."

"Today, brands use Salsify to satisfy the highly complex product content requirements of their key retail accounts. But, for the hundreds – and sometimes thousands – of other retail, distributor, and reseller accounts that don't have content requirements or processes, it's still a manual task often carried out by the brand's sales representatives," said Jay Gupta, Senior Product Manager for Salsify Open Catalog. "This immense inefficiency is experienced on both sides and is responsible for even bigger downstream data issues such as reduced market time, lower sales, and higher returns. Salsify Open Catalog solves all of these issues with a single method of transfer and a simple, standardized dataset around which any brand or retailer can further streamline internal processes. It's a no-brainer."

With today's release, any US retailer in the Grocery, Alcoholic Beverages, and Petcare categories can pull content from Salsify Open Catalog for free, with access expanding to retailers in other categories throughout the year. Any Salsify brand customer can currently publish content to Salsify Open Catalog for free, with access expanding to non-Salsify brand customers by the end of the year.

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 100 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to optimize product pages across channels continuously. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences across the world's fastest-growing Commerce Experience Management Network. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. For more information, please visit www.salsify.com .

