New San Diego Facility Seeks to Make Diagnostics More Available, Affordable

Integrated supply chain, reduced bottlenecks among featured innovations

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorDx, a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of diagnostics and medical devices, recently unveiled a new facility here with innovations designed to make medical diagnostic products more accessible and affordable for healthcare professionals and end users alike.

The campus facility, which began development in January 2021, features CorDx's proprietary integrated supply chain, an innovation that surpasses the distributed supply chain found in many diagnostics developers. The facility primarily focuses on the latter half of the manufacturing process: pouch and sealing, plastic cassetting/assembly, and a dry environment. It features 17,000 sq. ft. of R&D and manufacturing space and 7,000 sq. ft. of finished product storage. Two additional office locations are set aside for administrative support and business development.

The facility is staffed by over 130 technicians with another 50-100 personnel expected to be added by end of 2022. An additional 300 technicians will be expected to be added to CorDx's Atlanta, GA facility by the end of 2022.

Because CorDx owns its supply chain from bottom to top, it is able to deliver benefits such as:

Quality Control: Each stage of CorDx's supply chain operation is optimized to maintain the quality standards CorDx is known for.

Accessibility: An integrated supply chain removes bottlenecks and improves the efficiency and sustainability of the entire operation.

Cost Savings: Non-integrated supply chains require many resources, which leads to lower productivity and higher costs. CorDx's integrated supply chain is an efficient, holistic solution that leads to cost savings and enables greater focus on customer needs.

Flexibility: CorDx's supply chain is agile and scalable, enabling flexible responsiveness to changing business requirements.

About CorDx:

From its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CorDx is transforming the global diagnostics industry with innovative R&D solutions, a vertically integrated supply chain, and manufacturing footprints in the United States and around the world. Through its product realization partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, CorDx develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostics and related tools that empower users to monitor and improve their health. Its proprietary line of diagnostics solutions is recognized by families and medical professionals for their reliability, affordability, and rapid results.

CorDx is a member of the CorDx Union, a biotechnology organization that delivers medical device solutions to healthcare industries and over a billion users in more than 170 countries.

To learn more, visit CorDx.com.

