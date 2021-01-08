New Sandhills Global Market Data Shows Decreasing Inventory Levels Contributing to Value Increases in Used Machines 10 Years or Older

Comparing December 2020 to December 2019, used agriculture equipment values were up, as were used truck values. Tweet this

Comparing December 2020 to December 2019, used agriculture equipment values were up (6.85% YOY), as were used truck values (4.94% YOY). Key segments in the 10- to 15-year age group helped to prop up these used equipment markets. Notable trends to note from December 2020 include:

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

The Sandhills Used Truck Price Index indicates used sleeper truck values increased 8.31% YOY and used day cabs were up 3.48% YOY. The 10- to 15-year age group within the day cab market led the way with a double-digit YOY increase.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Drilling into the 10- to 15-year age group across construction categories, the Sandhills Used Construction Price Index showed a 12.2% YOY price improvement.

This jump was highlighted by dozer values, which were up 19% YOY, and wheel loaders, with values up 11% YOY.

U.S. Used Farm Equipment

The Sandhills Agriculture Used Price Index finds that within the category of tractors rated at 175-plus horsepower, the 10- to 15-year age group displayed an average 9% YOY increase in price.

Obtain The Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

