New SANS Institute Reports Advocate for Remote Browser Isolation and Assess the Effectiveness of the Cyberinc Isla Isolation Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberinc today announced that SANS Institute, the leading independent provider of security research and education, has published an independent review of Cyberinc's Isla Remote Browser Isolation Platform based on its own testing and analysis. Written by SANS Analyst Matt Bromiley, the review concludes that Cyberinc Isla is an ideal, easily deployed and administered tool to protect employees, devices and networks against prominent web attacks.

The latest report follows Bromiley's earlier research, "All Roads Lead to the Browser: A SANS Buyer's Guide to Browser Isolation," which underscores the critical need for remote browser isolation in the enterprise as a way to proactively stop ransomware, phishing and other Internet-based threats. With evolving remote work models and organizations' increasing reliance on the cloud, Bromiley's report asserts that the browser has become the new endpoint – and securing it through an isolation platform is key to stopping prominent attacks before they can strike.

In his assessment of Cyberinc Isla, Bromiley finds that the platform provides "a truly isolated web browser coupled with a near-seamless end user experience," and also states, "With Isla, it's highly likely that attackers may not get a foothold into the organization. This may change your approach toward detection. Latter stages of the attack life cycle may never occur—freeing up your security team to tackle other issues within the organization, rather than constantly responding to threats that likely should've been blocked in the first place."

"The majority of successful endpoint compromises such as ransomware, phishing, credential theft and others successfully target users through the browser, as demonstrated by recent high-profile breaches in which attackers infiltrated and encrypted files, impairing the company's customers and brand. Such attacks can be eliminated with browser isolation," said Rajiv Raghunarayan, SVP of Products and Marketing for Cyberinc. "Cyberinc Isla isolates the browser to deliver a simple, effective defense against attacks before they cause damage. Isla not only secures employees from prominent threats, it also relieves security teams from 'alert fatigue' that prevents them from focusing on critical tasks – all while retaining the end-user experience."

