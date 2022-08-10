New Sanuk® and Surfrider Foundation Capsule Collection Debuts Today

Premium, Eco-Conscious Footwear Collab & Partnership To Help Protect Our Happy Places

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has joined forces with longstanding partner the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our ocean, waves and beaches, once again for a limited-edition ocean-inspired footwear collection. In addition to debuting the co-created footwear collection, Sanuk has donated $50,000 in 2022 to help the Surfrider Foundation fight for clean water and healthy beaches.

The latest Sanuk x Surfrider collaboration brings back the We Got Your Back ST, a variation of Sanuk's iconic Sidewalk Surfer and adds an all-new style to the Sanuk lineup, the Happy Placer ST sandal. Both all-gender styles feature soft, hemp blend lining with a classic wave design inspired by the Surfrider logo, along with custom debossed branding and grippy rubber outsoles with jute inlay. Eco-conscious collection details include Soft Top Foam midsoles with 20% BLOOM™ foam made from repurposed algae, as well as ethically sourced leather and suede footbeds from the Leather Working Group. These summer slip-ons offer next level comfort and classic surf style, along with a more sustainable option for environmental and ocean advocates.

"Expanding this collection and our partnership with Surfrider helps us to not only continue to spread awareness for their mission and support the amazing work they do, but it also encourages others to get involved to protect the places they care about most," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "We saw such a great response to last year's collection with Surfrider, and we knew we had to bring it back this year in an even bigger way to continue sharing their important message."

The second collection reflects Sanuk's evolving partnership with the Surfrider Foundation on both national and local levels to support clean water and healthy beaches, inspire environmental protection and provide educational content.

"For the last six years, Sanuk has been a dedicated partner to the Surfrider Foundation and their support has helped to advance Surfrider's mission to protect our ocean, waves and beaches," said the Surfrider Foundation's CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen. "We're proud to announce our second collaboration collection as we continue to work together to preserve clean water and healthy beaches for all people."

The Sanuk x Surfrider collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com and retails for $45-65. For more information about the Sanuk x Surfrider collection, visit www.sanuk.com/surfrider or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton and @surfrider.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists and members, with more than 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Roethle, Crowe PR

[email protected]

(909) 957-7646

