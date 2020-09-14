New SBI CEO Research Reveals How 11% of Business Services Companies Are Revitalizing Growth to Drive Revenue and Satisfaction

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Benchmark Index (SBI), a management consultancy specializing in B2B revenue growth, today announced the publication of their latest research report, "Revitalizing Growth: Accelerate While Others Stand Still." The report uncovers how market leaders have responded to the disruptive economic climate to outpace the competition.

SBI's study surveyed 353 CEOs from both public and private B2B companies and have found that business services companies have found themselves in one of three categories: Survivors, Observers, or Accelerators. While the research has shown that 65% of industry leaders fit within the Observers category, only 11% were identified as Accelerators based on their ability to remain pragmatic, agile, and vigilant throughout the planning process.

"Often business services companies lack strong sales cultures and functional alignment," said Matt Sharrers, CEO of SBI. "As a result, market leaders have spent the last quarter prioritizing accounts and standardizing processes to position themselves for a faster rebound."

This report outlines how CEOs and their teams can make strategic decisions to outpace their competition and industry by adapting best practices form the Accelerators. Namely, how to:

Re-assess the revenue growth strategy to adapt to changes over time.

Re-imagine the commercial engine to evaluate new opportunities in the market.

Re-allocate resources and execute to implement quickly and flawlessly.

"Market leaders are looking to expand their footprint with existing customers," said Andrew Urteaga, Managing Director, Business Services Practice. "In addition, deploying buyer-centric processes across business units has enabled Accelerators to improve pipeline and customer satisfaction."

You can access the full research report here and subscribe to get more information on upcoming webinars and virtual annual planning workshops.

About Sales Benchmark Index:

SBI is a management consulting firm specializing in sales and marketing that is dedicated to helping you Make Your Number. SBI is a firm comprised of former sales and marketing senior executives and top tier management consultants that help clients accelerate their rate of revenue growth. SBI provides consulting, insights, research and advisory services, and benchmarking data to private equity clients and enterprise clients across North America and Europe. Founded in 2006, SBI is headquartered in Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit: www.salesbenchmarkindex.com.

