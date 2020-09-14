New SBI CEO Research Reveals Market Leading UC&C Firms Moved Decisively to Capture Disproportionate Share Amid Strong Industry Growth

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Benchmark Index (SBI), a management consultancy specializing in B2B revenue growth, today announced the publication of their latest research report, "Revitalizing Growth: Accelerate While Others Stand Still." The report uncovers how market leaders have responded to the disruptive economic climate to outpace the competition.

SBI's study surveyed 157 CEOs from both public and private B2B companies and have found that UC&C companies have found themselves in one of two categories: Observers or Accelerators. While the majority are in the "Observer" category, we have found that the "Accelerators" have adopted agile revenue planning processes and it has helped them outperform their industry.

"Unlike other industries, UC&C companies saw demand for their solutions explode nearly overnight," said Matt Sharrers, CEO of SBI. "Although some have done well observing, others made hard choices and are already in test mode, ready to take action and overtake their competitors."

This report outlines how CEOs and their teams can make strategic decisions to outpace their competition and industry by adapting best practices form the Accelerators. Namely, how to:

Re-assess the revenue growth strategy to adapt to changes over time.

Re-imagine the commercial engine to evaluate new opportunities in the market.

Re-allocate resources and execute to implement quickly and flawlessly.

"It is uncertain how long the changes in demand will last," notes Gregg Blatt, Managing Director, UC&C Practice. "Market leaders have implemented Customer Experience (CX) differentiation, informed by customer and market listening, to ensure they retain newly acquired customers."

