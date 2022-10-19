New Schiaparelli Launches at Neiman Marcus Downtown

The luxury retailer partners with Schiaparelli to showcase fall-winter 2022 collection and homecoming celebration for Daniel Roseberry in Texas.

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in partnership with Schiaparelli, proudly announces the launch of an exclusive concept designed by Daniel Roseberry, showcasing Schiaparelli's fall-winter 2022, women's ready-to-wear collection. The special collaboration is the first of its kind between Neiman Marcus and the Maison, highlighting Neiman Marcus' ability to engage customers through its unique retail-tainment offerings and access to the most desirable brands.

"For a boy from Plano, Texas now working at the Place Vendome in Paris, the last three years with Maison Schiaparelli has been the ultimate dream come true. I am so excited to be able to celebrate our ready-to-wear collection by sharing this season with my beloved home state at the iconic Neiman Marcus in Downtown Dallas. There is, truly, no sweeter or more meaningful homecoming," says Daniel Roseberry, Creative Director, Schiaparelli.

The collection includes over one-hundred pieces of women's ready-to-wear, handbags, and jewelry, along with an exceptionally curated assortment of designs that are only available to Neiman Marcus Downtown customers.

Neiman Marcus and Schiaparelli's history dates to 1940 when Elsa Schiaparelli was awarded one of the first Neiman Marcus Fashion Awards for her significant influence on fashion. Today, the luxury retailer and Maison Schiaparelli are celebrating their momentous collaboration with an intimate luncheon at The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and cocktail event at Neiman Marcus Downtown on October 19th, co-hosted by Daniel Roseberry. This event represents a special homecoming for Daniel as he returns to his home state of Texas to celebrate the collection launch.

"It is an absolute honor to welcome Daniel Roseberry back to his home state of Texas for the launch of a new Schiaparelli collection and exclusive experience at Neiman Marcus," says Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Daniel is a visionary whose unique creations expand the boundaries of art and fashion with extraordinary expression that our customers will love. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with Daniel and the Schiaparelli team."

As an homage to Schiaparelli's surrealist, eccentric designs, the fall-winter 2022 collection finds a perfect harmony in contrasts—couture meets daywear, softness meets severity, and tender meets savage. Daniel Roseberry, notable for re-creating Elsa Schiaparelli's avant-garde aesthetic, has stamped his own legacy on the fashion house's signature codes such as padlocks and key holes, measuring tape, bijoux and body parts. Each item is designed from a strict color palette of black and bone white, accented with golden hardware, with an emphasis on artistic expression and anatomical tropes. Relics, such as the Secret Bag, a floor-sweeping coatdress, a jacquard trompe l'oeil sweater from 1927, and a Dali-era 3-D bones motif pencil dress, are all distinct features of this collection where the real and the empyreal challenge each other. The collection is experimental, intelligent, and exemplifies luxury at its core—appearing in playful knitwear, denim, suiting, and sharply-cut outerwear.

"Neiman Marcus is a retailing legend, historically renowned for its sensational displays and extraordinary gifts," says Delphine Bellini, Chief Executive Officer, Schiaparelli. "We are committed to choosing the most emblematic and prestigious places to transpose the experience of our Boutique-Atelier of the Place Vendôme. But we also have the requirement to associate ourselves with partners whose expertise in terms of customer service is at the highest level, and whose understanding of a universe as elaborate and artistic as ours is reflected in each stage of the customer journey. We are therefore delighted to collaborate with the Neiman Marcus teams and present our creations to the customers of the Downtown Dallas Store."

The installation invites visitors to explore Schiaparelli's universe and step inside the mind of Daniel Roseberry. The nearly 1,000 square-foot designated retail space on the second floor of Neiman Marcus Downtown is completely transformed — highlighting the Schiaparelli aesthetic and featuring original, sensationalistic drawings from Roseberry that capture the surrealist spirit. Captivating window displays embody the codes of the house with measuring tape and gold embellishments.

The Schiaparelli fall-winter 2022 collection and experience is now available at Neiman Marcus' Downtown Dallas store. Neiman Marcus customers can discover exclusive access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences both online and in person. As a fashion authority and established industry leader, Neiman Marcus welcomes customers to visit its stores and explore private shopping appointments with expert style advisors.

