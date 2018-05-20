New School Safety Video Program: 'Beyond Lockdown - Preventing and Responding to Extreme School Violence'

SPOKANE, Wash., May 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Personal Protection and Safety announces the upcoming release of its latest video training program "Beyond Lockdown – Preventing and Responding to Extreme School Violence."

As school violence continues to spread across the country, lawmakers, school officials and students are looking for effective ways to confront this increasing risk. But the reality is that students don't "just snap" and almost always there are warning signs that are observable on the path to violence. These warning signs are opportunities to intervene if recognized early and responded to appropriately.

Because of this, CPPS (in cooperation with Spokane Public Schools and ILF Media in Spokane, Washington) is producing a new video: "Beyond Lockdown – Preventing and Responding to Extreme School Violence." This 12-minute program, scheduled for release in June 2018, pulls from guidance from the FBI, Secret Service and Department of Education to educate students, parents, teachers, counselors and administrators how to recognize warning signs that a student may be progressing towards violence, and how to respond effectively if violence does erupt.

CPPS CEO and Founder, Randy Spivey states, "We are very excited to produce this program to provide a practical, proven program for K-12 schools throughout the United States."

Specifically, "Beyond Lockdown" is designed to help students and adults to become stakeholders in their own safety and security by covering the following areas:

Myths about Extreme School Violence

How to recognize "Behaviors of Concern" in students

How to respond and report "Behaviors of Concern" when they are observed

How to recognize early indicators that an Extreme Violence event may be about to occur

The difference between how "trained" and "untrained" individuals respond in a crisis

The role individuals have in surviving the "Extreme Danger Gap" - the time-frame from the onset of violence until the arrival of Law Enforcement

Beyond Lockdown -- Individual response strategies for surviving an Extreme School Violence event

What to do when Law Enforcement arrives

ILF Media's Director and DP Jim Swoboda states: "The ILF Team is excited to lend our expertise to the 'Beyond Lockdown' program and we hope our commitment to storytelling can play a role in nurturing safe and happy communities."

Filming is scheduled to begin on May 19 and the program is to be released in early July 2018.

