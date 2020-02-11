New Schwarzkopf Simply Color Collection Wins 2020 "Product of the Year" Award

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzkopf, a Henkel brand, is pleased to announce that the NEW Simply Color Collection has been named the 2020 "Product of the Year" winner in the hair care category by Product of the Year USA—the nation's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation.

New to Schwarzkopf, Simply Color is a collection of permanent hair color formulated with 0% ammonia, silicones, and alcohol. Made with botanical oat milk, soy protein and argan oil, Simply Color is dermatologist-tested, gentle on the scalp and is wrapped in a 100% recyclable carton. The Simply Color Collection offers twelve shades that result in visibly healthy hair with natural color results and up to 100% gray coverage. Available shades include: Almond Brown, Chocolate Cherry, Cool Brown, Dark Blonde, Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut Brown, Intense Espresso, Jet Black, Light Blonde, Medium Blonde, Medium Brown and Truffle Brown.



For over 30 years globally and 12 years in the US, Product of the Year USA is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. "Product of the Year'' has guided consumers to the best products on the market by recognizing companies and brands for innovative and quality products. The "Product of the Year'' award is backed by the votes of over 40,000 consumers through an online study conducted by Kanter TNS, a global leader in consumer research.

"We are honored that Schwarzkopf Simply Color has been named the Product of the Year winner in the hair care category this year," said Manuela Emmrich, Marketing Director - Hair US at Henkel. "Simply Color is a breakthrough innovation in the industry and for the company to be recognized for the science and technology by such a prestigious award is a proud moment," says Emmrich.

The Simply Color Collection delivers on what consumers are looking for—gentle products that deliver natural looking color results. In addition, by partnering with TerraCycle®, Schwarzkopf® retail product packaging is now 100% recyclable. The collection will retail for $9.99 and can be purchased at Walmart and CVS.

For more information, please visit: https://www.schwarzkopf.com/en/brands/haircolor/simply-color.html

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates and holds leading positions across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

SOURCE Schwarzkopf