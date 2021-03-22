New Sci-Fi Thriller Film 'ONE AND THE SAME' Where Vengeance Meets Reincarnation; Releasing March 23, 2021 by Gravitas Ventures

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern technology helps a young woman seek vengeance for her past life killer in the upcoming sci-fi thriller feature film, ONE AND THE SAME. Helmed by first-time feature writer-director Felipe Cisneros, the film will release TVOD on March 23rd by Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Set in Sacramento, ONE AND THE SAME weaves together a mysterious science-fiction tale of vengeance and reincarnation. When a young woman, Lola, is invited to a secret facility, she discovers an experiment beyond space and time. After uncovering her own past self, a teenage boy named Robbie, she embarks on a malevolent path for justice against the ex-con who killed him.

The intense journey stars Glenn Plummer (South Central, Menace II Society, City of Lies) along with rising young talents Makena Taylor (Skyfire, Some Kind of Beautiful, Adolescence), Acoryé White (Juanita, The Seventh Day, Under the Stadium Lights), and Ignacyo Matynia (Break Every Chain, Luke Cage).

Cisneros is excited to deliver a futuristic look at reincarnation, adding "It's been said: we only truly die, once someone has spoken your name for the last time. The idea of being forgotten forever scared me, but it also led me down a rabbit hole of finding a way to change that. With a bit of imagination, and a dash of science fiction, I surrounded that concept with the perils of what would happen if we knew too much about ourselves from a past life."

Produced by Cisneros under Shadow Clone Films and Nick Leisure (A Clear Shot) of Leisure Films, ONE AND THE SAME was shot in 2019 on a tight 16-day schedule with only 30 crew members in Baja, Mexico.

"I'm drawn to sci-fi because its only limit is our very own imagination. There's nothing more satisfying when you can bend the rules of what is expected," explains Cisneros.

Cisneros has been building a solid reputation for his talents on the independent film scene. The Sacramento native originally set his sights on acting, before discovering his true calling behind the camera. A self-taught screenwriter and director, Cisneros honed his skills by creating a series of notable short films, including A Cry for Vengeance, Not My Blood, and The Fringe of Existence.

